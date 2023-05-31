Paris Hilton sizzles in cutout swimsuit with a secret

Paris Hilton? Now, that’s hot.

The 42-year-old socialite and actress shared a recent post to social media where she promised a secret — but she hasn’t revealed that secret yet.

She grabbed the attention of over half a million people with her post, too, where she posed in a glittering cutout swimsuit.

Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and feathered down on either side of her face, and she looked absolutely iconic.

The silver swimsuit was also on-brand for Paris, as it featured a giant heart in the middle.

She told her Instagram followers, “I have a secret to tell you that’ll leave you starstruck… who wants to hear it?”

Though she hasn’t revealed the secret yet, she did tag her media brand, 11:11 Media, and has shared one other hint.

Paris Hilton teases new project coming

In a separate share, Paris shared that “something big is coming next week” along with a video of her musical DJing skills.

She asked fans if they could “guess what’s coming next” and added the hashtag #StarsAreBlind, hinting at a new version of her hit song.

For now, fans will have to wait until next week to see what the heiress is up to!

Paris Hilton continues to grow her brand

Paris is already an established icon, but if anyone is going to become even more iconic, it’s Paris.

Taking her name and fame, Paris made her own brand and is capitalizing wonderfully off of her own image, especially when it comes to her tracksuit collection.

Channeling her early 2000s looks, the tracksuits include popular Paris Hilton quotes on them, and retails for approximately $220 a set.

Paris Hilton’s workout routine

As far as Paris’s workout routine, she doesn’t have one.

She does try to hit the gym and get workouts one way or another, but largely she considers her work as a DJ to be her best form of exercise since she’s jumping and dancing around so much.

“I never really work out in real life, because I am constantly so busy that my life is like a work out. Shopping is my cardio,” she told Vogue, which is perfectly Paris.

Besides, if you’re Paris Hilton, why bother wasting time working out? Life is busy enough as is, and there are more important things to do — like shopping.

In all reality, she is a busy musician and businesswoman and probably does have a hectic schedule that’s not kind to regular gym routines.

Regardless, there’s one thing that’s certain about her body: That’s hot!