Paris Hilton showed off her vocal talent for an NBC New Year’s Eve special hosted by Miley Cyrus. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton is a woman of many talents, and you can add singing to her extensive list of skills.

The NFT-loving DJ was one of the special guests at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, co-hosted by Miley’s godmother, Dolly Parton. Miley and Dolly treated the audience to a passionate rendition of Jolene. Miley also pleased audiences with her 2010 anthem, Party in the U.S.A.

And just when you thought the Hannah Montana star had pulled out all the stops, she brought out Paris to take things to the next level.

Longtime fans of the heiress likely remember her songs, Stars Are Blind and Jealousy, which made the rounds on MySpace more than a decade ago.

But as those who keep up on trends are likely aware, Y2K is in right now, and that happened to be the era when Paris became a household name.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The performance was notable for many reasons, and Paris’ singing was just the tip of the iceberg.

Paris Hilton shows curves and skills with Miley Cyrus

Paris posted a montage of her captivating performance on social media Tuesday night.

The performance was truly a spectacle, with Miley rocking a pink gown with a plunging neckline as she belted out a song with power. Miley started off the tune, but singer-songwriter Sia later joined her.

However, the best addition to the stage may have been the song’s original performer: Paris.

Not to be outdone, Paris also wore a pink dress with sparkly features and a matching microphone. Both outfits were perfect for the occasion, bringing glitzy energy into the new year.

Although Paris’ Instagram post didn’t show the entire rendition, you can watch the performance of Paris’ 2006 hit Stars Are Blind below.

And while Paris undoubtedly has a stage presence, singing isn’t her primary source of income.

Paris has numerous business ventures, like a newly formed production company called 11:11 Media and her DJ career.

Paris Hilton launches 11:11 Media

Paris Hilton launched 11:11 Media, a production company that aims to monetize content for creators.

As Paris revealed in an interview with Gotham magazine, she named 11:11 Media because she wanted to make dreams come true.

Paris told Gotham, “I am really excited about what I’m building with 11:11 Media to really create a place not only for my business but for other creators.”

Most of Paris’ endeavors seem successful, and 11:11 Media likely won’t be an exception.