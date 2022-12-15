Paris Hilton is showing skin in Beverly Hills as she takes a lucky dog to a pink-themed party to promote Hilton Pets. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

When it comes to life as Paris Hilton, nearly nothing is over-the-top — not even a pink-themed puppy party.

The heiress brought one of her many pups to a gathering at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and dog cakes and pastries were on the menu.

Paris and her pet looked pretty in pink as they struck a few poses and worked their angles.

Paris shared pictures of the event with her 21.2 million followers, who rewarded her with double taps and comments.

As Paris explained in the IG post’s caption, the post’s purpose was to promote Hilton Pets. To accomplish the goal, she dressed in pink with a glittery ensemble and a plunging neckline.

It appeared that Paris spared no expense, as the duo had an array of treats at their disposal.

Paris Hilton stuns in pink ensemble for puppy party

Paris looked stunning in a dark pink dress with glitter, short sleeves, and balloon shoulders. She paired the pink gown with her signature fingerless gloves, which, of course, were pink and sparkly.

Paris struck a few poses with the iconic wallpaper of the Beverly Hills Hilton serving as the backdrop to the somewhat unusual pictures.

Not to be outdone, Paris’ dog commanded attention in a pink sweater dress with a dramatic tulle skirt. The pink contrasted against the dog’s fluffy white fur, creating a visually pleasing look.

The dog’s white fur was beautifully styled, looking luscious and vibrant beneath a gold crown. The precious pup looked effortlessly stunning, with natural beauty shining through in each image.

As for Paris, her blonde tresses featured curled ends cascading past her shoulders. She donned a caked face with winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

A caption accompanying the carousel read, “When your friends tell you to wear something casual to dinner and you roll up with your bestie like this. 💅🏻🎀🥰 Shop these iconic pet accessories at the link in bio. 💫👑🐶 #Sliving #ThatsHot 🔥.”

Hilton Pets is just one of Paris’ many business ventures. She also has a production company and a lucrative NFT hustle.

Paris Hilton launches 11:11 Media

Paris Hilton launched her cleverly titled 11:11 Media, a production company with the goal of actualizing content-creators dreams.

Much like Bella Thorne’s Content X Studios, Paris wants to help creators in the monetization of content.

She told Gotham in June, “My whole mission with 11:11 Media is to help others’ dreams come true because I’m really good at doing that.”

As Paris explained, “I’m the one who wrote the playbook on this whole influencer-creator economy.”

With a booming fragrance line, media company, and pet clothing company, Paris certainly has her hands full.