Paris Hilton shows silver thigh-skimming skirt without underwear

Paris Hilton shows off her hip bone. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton celebrated pride in style, and no underwear was required. The 41-year-old DJ and socialite ditched her undies for a silver cutout show-off that was definitely hot.

Paris showed skin in a glittery cutout, which featured a sarong-type skirt and displayed her hip bones.

Paris just attended Britney Spears’ star-studded wedding, where she danced the night away and sang with guests. Then she DJed at Los Angeles Pride, where the heiress was “sliving.”

The This Is Paris star shared behind-the-scenes looks from her foyer as she took her head-turning fashion to the next level with a custom outfit.

Paris Hilton leaves little to the imagination in custom silver cutout

Paris Hilton showed her brow-raising look on social media for her 19.2 million followers.

Paris credited fashion designer Bryan Hearns for her sexy look, letting fans know that it was a custom piece.

The silver, glittery ensemble featured long sleeves and fingerless gloves. Her outfit has a silver collared neck but had a cutout on the chest that showed a hint of cleavage. Paris’ midriff was exposed, with silver lines connecting the bodice and skirt.

Paris’ skirt was another showstopper. The silver garment wrapped around her hips, sarong-style, and there was no visible underwear.

She wore silver-framed shades and sported her long blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style. Paris completed the look with sky-high heeled ankle boots, which matched her silver outfit.

She wrote in the caption, “Some girls are just born with glitter in their veins ✨👸🏼✨ Obsessed with my custom @BryanHearns creation! Felt like a sparkling diamond at my performance at @LAPride last night! 💎 What do you all think of my new look?💁🏼‍♀️ #LiveLoud 🌈 #LiveProud🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #Sliving.”

Paris Hilton declines Joe Biden’s offer for Britney Spears

Paris Hilton has been a longtime friend of Britney Spears since before the pop star had a 13-year conservatorship. That is why her latest revelation that she turned down a DJ gig for Joe Biden to attend Britney’s wedding is not surprising.

She shared the details on her podcast, This Is Paris.

Paris divulged, “I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me.”

She continued, “And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night, and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her.”

That sounds like a good choice!