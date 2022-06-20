Paris Hilton shows off mesh swimsuit in thigh-highs

Paris Hilton poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Paris Hilton has been showing off a snazzy swimwear look.

The socialite and reality star, 41, hasn’t ditched her glitz and glam despite getting a little older, and a weekend Instagram story took fans down memory lane as they got a quick throwback.

Paris Hilton stuns in swimsuit and thigh-highs

The Simple Life alum, now known for shows including Paris in Love and Cooking with Paris, made it Beach with Paris as she reposted from a fan account on Sunday.

Posing on the floor and with a digitally inserted beach, greenery, and blue sky backdrop, Paris flaunted her long legs and tiny waist in a black swimsuit with edgy netted and meshed paneling.

Going low-cut as her hands were planted in golden sands, she opted for an old-school bombshell vibe as she wore her blonde locks swept to one side and curled, rocking a pink flower in her hair.

@parishilton_italy had shared the shot, one also bringing in designer vibes as Hilton wore a black wrist cuff bearing the Chanel logo. A tag shouted out lingerie designer Agent Provocateur for the outfit, one paired with black thigh boots.

Paris took to her feed for a permanent post on June 19 to mark Father’s Day. The blonde shared a throwback of herself and sister Nicky Hilton hugging dad Richard Hilton. “Happy Father’s Day to @RickHilton7 & all Fathers & Father Figures! 💖 I’m so grateful for my father & grandfather who have been incredible mentors to me & a great support in my life,” she wrote, adding a star emoji.

Dad Richard has been married to mom Kathy Hilton since 1979. Kathy, 63, is also a mother to sons Barron and Conrad.

Paris Hilton outlines being ‘punished’ by parents in youth

In 2020, Paris opened up on fame and her former reputation as a wild child party girl.

The 2000s “it” face told People: “It was so easy to sneak out and go to clubs and parties. My parents were so strict that it made me want to rebel. They’d [punish me] by taking away my cell phone, taking away my credit card, but it didn’t work. I would still go out on my own.”

“I buried my truth for so long,” she continued of the distress she’d undergone while attending Provo Canyon School. “But I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.”