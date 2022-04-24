Paris Hilton shows off bikini look in thigh-highs

Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton has gone all out in a hot pink bikini look, complete with some thigh-high action. The socialite and reality star was a prominent face at this year’s Coachella music festival, and she’s been posting the lookbook from it on social media.

In a weekend share, The Simple Life alum wowed fans with her killer figure, showing off her signature girly sense of style and her favorite color, with the post now topping 250,000 likes.

Paris Hilton knows bikini style

In an unusual move, Paris opted to show herself pre-glam. The TikTok-style video showed the blonde entering a room looking a little uncertain as she wore a cozy pink bathrobe, baggy pants, socks, plus a cute crown on her head.

Paris quickly ran out of sight as she decided against showing much, then returned confidently in a jaw-dropping and flesh-flashing outfit.

The newly-married star sashayed into the carpeted space in a tiny and neon pink bikini with matching bottoms and a likewise-matching bolero. The BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian paired her outfit with pink high heels and a suspender getup forming thigh-highs attached to her bikini bottoms.

Paris posed all dolled up as she kicked up a leg for a flamboyant finish, with the look also seeing her dressed up in diamond jewelry and wearing an orange headpiece.

Taking to her caption, the hotel heiress wrote: “She’s #Festival Ready!! ✨👸🏼🎡🌈✨#NeonUniform ⚡️ #ThatsHot.”

Paris Hilton shares Coachella 2022 looks

Coachella was canceled in 2020 and 2021 on account of the COVID pandemic. This year, it welcomed a slew of celebrities, not limited to surprise performer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey, sister duo Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus rapper Chanel West Coast, artist Lizzo, and heartthrob Harry Styles. Paris didn’t just post one look. The fashion lover has been filling her social media with boho outfits from the event held in Palm Springs, CA, including a stunning sheer white dress look posted five days ago.

Here, Paris posed by a massive Ferris wheel and in thigh boots, tagging herself at Coachella and writing: “Desert Goddess living my Ferris Wheel fantasy.”

Hilton remains known for her “That’s Hot” phrase and her sense of humor. Yesterday, she posed in dark shades for a close up, telling fans:

“Saturday’s Tip: If you need to roll your eyes but don’t want others to see… Wear big sunglasses.”

Paris is followed by 18.6 million on Instagram.