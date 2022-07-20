Paris Hilton shows chest in sheer braless bodysuit

Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton is flaunting her fabulous figure in an edgy bodysuit that’s giving BFF Kim Kardashian a run for her money.

The 41-year-old socialite and reality star is seeing her popularity enjoy a massive uptick these days – alongside reality series and featuring in singer Demi Lovato’s latest music video, the blonde is also the new face of Uber Eats.

Reminding fans that she’s “Sliving” yesterday, Paris updated her Instagram with a hot shot showing her fashion sense, and it was sheer mesh action as The Simple Life alum showed a little chest.

Posing against a wall with a cube-line insert, Paris folded one leg while stretching both arms out and rocking a head-to-toe black look.

Paris highlighted her toned legs and slim waist in a skintight and black mesh bodysuit, adding in a leather corset panel just below the bust and going braless as she showed off her curves.

The DJ added in statement shades and heeled black boots, also wearing her blonde locks in a semi-up-do and with soft waves around her shoulders.

Paris Hilton poses with sister Nicky Hilton

In a caption, Paris wrote: “Dance like nobody’s watching. Live like it’s Heaven on Earth. ⚡️ #Sliving 🔥.”

Paris had delighted fans just one day earlier as she delivered “Boss Babe” energy in a duo photo with sister Nicky Hilton.

Here, the siblings posed in twinning, fitted, and embellished jackets, with Paris opting for white and Nicky donning black. Shouting out female empowerment, the hotel heiress wrote: “There is no force more powerful than women determined to rise.”

Paris Hilton says she was ‘ahead of her time’

Gone are the days of Juicy Couture and stumbling out of clubs at 3 a.m. Paris has risen to be a respected A-Lister as she continues her business ventures and stars on her own Paris in Love series. Speaking to The Observer this year, she opened up on internet culture and getting there first.

“Well, being the original influencer, and always ahead of my time, I love seeing how something that I thought of many years ago is now actually like turned into a new genre of celebrity. So I just think it’s amazing today that anyone with a phone and a talent has the chance to build a career and a brand out of it,” she said.

Continuing, the blonde added: “I’ve always been a person who sees into the future. I’ll just think of something and then I’ll see it happen years later. Maybe I’m psychic.”