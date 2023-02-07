Paris Hilton enjoyed a nice night on the town after revealing the birth of her child late last month.

The beautiful reality TV personality turned up the sparkle while attending the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

While Paris likely has a whole team of help at her house, she has undoubtedly had some sleepless nights since the arrival of her baby.

However, one look at Paris showed no signs of sleepiness, with the heiress looking fabulous.

Accompanied by her husband, Carter Reum, Paris took a series of stunning photos before heading to music’s biggest night of the year.

As is typical, Paris shared the photos with her 22.1 million Instagram followers and received some love in the form of comments and likes.

For the Grammy Awards, Paris unveiled a brand new look that was fashionable and chic, along with a touch of youthfulness.

Paris turned her ritzy foyer into a photo shoot location, striking poses in a floor-length Celine gown. The sparkly dress was totally iconic, featuring silver metallic fabric paired with a daring bodice cutout.

The garment had a slight train, which Paris worked like a pro as she posed throughout her home.

The heiress paired the gown with Sarah Flint’s The Perfect Pump 100 shoes in Black Suede, retailing for $550.

The youthful vibe came thanks to Paris’ half-up half-down blonde tresses with a trendy top-knot and bangs framing her face.

For makeup, Paris sported heavy black liner and glossy lips.

As for Carter, he complemented his woman in a textured black suit, and the night out doubled as a birthday celebration for Carter. One part of the post even showed the birthday boy smiling with his cake.

Paris’ caption read, “Shine bright like a Diamond✨💎✨ In love with this gorgeous @Celine gown! 😍👗 The perfect look to rock to the #Grammys 🔥💃🏼🔥 #Sliving 💫.”

And while Paris was a vision in her Celine gown, she has a versatile style that also includes tracksuits.

A tracksuit line was a natural fit for Paris, who helped make Juicy Couture a best-selling brand in the early 2000s.

Paris capitalized on her iconic look, releasing a set of tracksuits that resembled some of her most-photographed looks.

Individual items range from $80 to $148 with familiar phrases like That’s Hot, Boss Babe, and Loves It.

Each item is crafted from velour, just like Paris’ tracksuits from back in the day.

Paris captioned an excited post revealing the launch, writing, “Since the 2000s, tracksuits have been iconic. Over the years I have collected hundreds of tracksuits, and I am so excited to now launch my own Iconic Tracksuit collection.”

Fans can purchase the tracksuits on Paris’ website.