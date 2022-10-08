Paris Hilton shares topless throwback with sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Paris Hilton shares a Nicky Hilton throwback. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Before Paris Hilton was a married woman and Nicky Hilton became a Rothschild, the two had some wild times. The older heiress just reminded fans of that fact with a recent share in barely-dressed attire.

Paris reposted a photo from a magazine spread that came out two decades ago.

Back then, the heiresses posed in lingerie shoots somewhat often, although Paris certainly spent more time in front of the cameras.

The picture showed the two sisters in a shoot for FHM magazine in 2002.

Paris rocked a black messenger cap and her signature long blonde locks cascading to her waist. She wore a colorful halter top featuring a plunging neckline and tiny black shorts.

Nicki appeared topless with just an unzipped white jacket. She paired the white jacket with red, white, and blue horizontal-striped bikini bottoms.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Although Paris shared a throwback of busy times, she and her sister Nicky have a lot going on 20 years later. Nicky celebrated her 39th birthday this week and welcomed a child in February. As for Paris, she recently rocked the runway.

Paris Hilton stuns as Versace bride during Milan Fashion Week

Paris stole the show at Milan Fashion Week, with sister Nicky sitting in the front row. She closed the show at Versace as the iconic Versace bride. The Versace designers hopped on the Barbie-core trend, made popular by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli of Maison Valentino.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paris, a pink lover and Barbie fan, seemed like a natural fit for the closing role.

She wore a spaghetti strap mini dress with a plunging cowl neckline and ruching detail on the bodice as she strutted down the runway. Paris’ Versace gloves, veil, and shoes were also pink but in a deeper shade than the wedding gown.

In addition to serving as a model, Paris performed as a DJ at the afterparty.

Vanessa Hudgens fans Paris Hilton at Versace afterparty

Paris served as the entertainment at the Versace afterparty, and High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens offered a helping hand. Paris bounced to the sound of her music with an arm in the air and a smile on her face.

Vanessa rocked a crop top and a black Versace miniskirt with white writing as she fanned Paris.

Vanessa and Paris danced to the beat in the beautifully-lit room, and the camera showed Nicky was also present, wearing sunglasses at night.

The whole group smiled and laughed, and the ambiance appeared excellent.

Vanessa indicated in her caption for the video that she would be Paris’ fan anytime.