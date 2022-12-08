Paris Hilton is giving a history lesson as she explains that she invented the Barbiecore trend of 2022. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Pink has been Paris Hilton’s color since long before Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Maison Valentino line re-launched Barbie pink fashions into the stratosphere.

The heiress has consistently integrated pink into her wardrobe, wearing the feminine color on special occasions and even while running errands.

When Paris surprised fashionistas at Milan Fashion Week by closing the Versace show in September, she wore a pink bridal gown, staying true to her pink-loving roots.

But some fans may not recall how long Paris has represented her favorite color. Luckily for those people, Paris shared a reminder, courtesy of an old clip from the early 2000s.

Paris posted the energetic clip on her Instagram for her 21.1 million followers on the platform.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The clip showed Paris posing with a friend and enjoying the paparazzi’s attention with cameras flashing. The post served as the perfect Throwback Thursday memory, something Paris commented on in the caption.

Paris Hilton is pretty in pink for throwback moment

Paris was all smiles in a baby doll pink dress with spaghetti straps. The pink gown was semi-sheer with a cutout on the back and lace detailing on the bodice. She paired the dress with peep-toe platform shoes featuring sky-high heels.

Paris’ blonde locks were slightly curled and wild after what looked like a fun night for the reality TV star. She accessorized with the sparkly silver jewelry, including a Hello Kitty pendant and a bangle.

She donned bright blue-colored contacts, dark eyeliner, and glossy pink lips as she channeled Barbie with perfection.

Paris’ caption read, “Wait, did I invent #BarbieCore? 🤔 #Sliving for this 2000s throwback! 💖👸🏼✨ #ThatsHot 🔥.”

Paris didn’t only congratulate herself for the invention of BarbieCore, however.

Paris Hilton starts 11:11 Media

Paris Hilton created a media company to join the ranks of her other ventures, like her podcast, NFTs, and DJ gigs.

The media company was the next logical step for the heiress, who has always enjoyed her time in the spotlight.

She named her media company 11:11 Media because she wanted to make other people’s dreams come true.

Paris told Gotham, “I am really excited about what I’m building with 11:11 Media to really create a place not only for my business but for other creators.”

As Paris explained, she was the reason for influencers and creators.

Paris continued, “I’m the one who wrote the playbook on this whole influencer-creator economy.”

Paris revealed that she wanted her brand to be one that others could trust. The reality star has a lot of experience drawing media attention and drumming up publicity.