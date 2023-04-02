Socialite Paris Hilton is teaming up with online retail giant Amazon for a partnership that promises to be hot.

Fresh on the heels of her memoir promotional duties, Paris kept the momentum going with an exciting Amazon deal.

As fans of Paris are likely aware, she has branched out from her reality TV roots to become a successful businesswoman, selling a range of products, including fragrances, skincare, and clothing.

Previously, Paris enthusiasts could purchase the Simple Life star’s products at different retailers, including her own website.

But now, the mother of one’s products will be available in one convenient location.

The tracksuit lover attended an Amazon Influencers event, where spring essentials were the theme. At the event, Paris revealed the exciting news about her Amazon partnership.

Paris Hilton teams up with Amazon to promote sales

Paris posted a ten-part carousel with her 23.2 million Instagram followers, sharing highlights from a recent Amazon event.

The heiress rocked a feminine pink dress with flowy fabric, channeling pastel colors that were perfect for the season.

Paris posed amongst her merchandise, where sparkles and pink were prevalent.

Photos saw Paris promoting her pink cookware and showing off a blinged-out water bottle.

In a caption accompanying the post, Paris expressed excitement over her latest venture.

She wrote, “Sliving at the @AmazonInfluencerProgram event to talk about my iconic @Amazon storefront where you can shop all my products from my cookware line to my tracksuits collection to my book. 💖🛍️ Shop now at the link in my bio. 🥰 #LovesIt.”

The Amazon collaboration was the culmination of a line of entrepreneurial ventures for the star.

Additionally, the joint venture with Amazon was likely exciting news for fans of Paris because it meant they could easily purchase her products online.

One such line of products included Paris Hilton Cookware.

Paris Hilton’s Paris Hilton Cookware

When you think about Paris Hilton, cookware might not be the first thing that comes to mind.

However, Paris did have a show called Cooking With Paris. Although Netflix canceled it after one season, Paris developed a business idea from the series.

Paris created a line of cookware, including her Iconic 10-Piece set with solid lids.

The set includes a 9.5-Inch Fry Pan, a 2-Quart Sauce Pan with Lid, a 3.5-Quart Saute Pan with Lid, 5-Quart Stock Pot with Lid, and three Felt Protectors. The cookware comes in Paris’ favorite color pink and also cream, gray, and black.

Luckily for fans, the cookware set is now available on Amazon for $129.99.