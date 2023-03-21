Paris Hilton has been quite a busy woman lately, and it doesn’t seem like things are slowing down just yet.

The 42-year-old beauty has had much success as an actress, singer, model, founder of numerous companies, and now, the author of a new memoir.

Even more so, Paris just recently teamed up with Guardian for an exclusive interview and to also be the main face of the new March Issue.

For this exclusive Guardian photo shoot, the blonde beauty was captured, posing for an array of different shots as she was styled in various show-stopping pieces.

No matter the color or style, Paris seemed to execute every look with absolute ease and perfection.

Luckily for fans, the socialite shared this special moment with her 23.1 million fans via Instagram.

Paris Hilton shows off her beautiful hourglass figure in a series of iconic dresses

For the cover shot, Paris was styled in one of her favorite colors — pink. The “That’s Hot” actress donned a pink, low-cut pencil dress that featured an inflatable ring along the bottom.

Paris coordinated the dress with a matching pink blazer jacket that also included the same inflatable trim around the sleeves. She finalized this pink fantasy shot by adding a pair of pink patent leather heels and a large pink hat.

In the next slide, Paris continued with her pink vibes as she sported a strapless, high-slit dress. The extravagant pink dress featured a long train that flowed many feet behind her while she paired it with a black and white oversized hat.

In the third slide, the entrepreneur decided to switch things up as she donned a black, layered mini-dress. She styled the beautiful frill dress with a pair of diamond earrings and a large diamond choker necklace.

In the last couple of slides, Paris decided to style in all black as she was photographed lying along the couch while she modeled in a long, black dress and black, pointed heels.

In the end, Paris looked like an absolute queen as she modeled for the legendary Guardian news.

The post was captioned, “Living my best, not-so-simple life with @Guardian. Thank you for the iconic photoshoot and amazing interview. 💫 #Sliving #LovesIt 💘🎀💅🏻👑✨.”

Paris Hilton is breathtaking in her black gown as she happily releases her new memoir

In another recent Instagram share, Paris was excited to announce that Paris: The Memoir was finally launched and is now available to buy online or at any local bookstore.

The celeb expressed that she was excited to share some of her personal stories with her fans as she hopes that it will further inspire them.

Even with the excitement now brewing, the blonde beauty also amplified to her fans that she is still more nervous than ever to finally vocalize her truths to the world.

However, since the release of her new memoir, it seems as though Paris has been getting a lot of positive feedback lately, and even in this share, Paris received over 800 expressive fans in the comment section.

For her announcement, Paris made sure that she found the most iconic gown to style in. The actress donned a black, long-sleeved gown that featured a large cut-out design along each of her sides.

Her hair was parted down the middle, and her long locks beautifully cascaded down her back while she held the pink and black memoir in her hands.

The caption read, “Reading? That’s hot. 🔥 Get your copy of Paris: The Memoir now at the link in the bio! #LovesIt #ThatsHot 💖.”

Fans can now purchase Paris’ new book online or can even find it at select local stores.