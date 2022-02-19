Paris Hilton shares her ‘flower power’ in bright floral crop top that shows off her tan

Paris Hilton shared a throwback photo of herself in a colorful floral top from 2002. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

If you want to see an abundance of flower petals and “that’s hot” comments, head over to Paris Hilton’s Instagram for her latest throwback.

Paris Hilton posted a Flashback Friday photo to her feed in a bright-colored floral top

The media personality and businesswoman – known for her blonde hair, small dogs, catch phrases, and the color pink – shared a new #flashbackfriday photo with her followers on Friday.

The photo showed the socialite in a pink and periwinkle halter top, covered in bright, floral emblems. She also paired the bedazzled tank with a silver and pink cross necklace, which was equally as bright and “blinged up.” To compliment the pink flowers, Hilton added a pink shoulder strap purse to tie the look all together.

Although Hilton has currently showed off her long, wavy blonde hair in recent Instagram photos, she had a short “choppy” hairstyle in this throwback shot.

“Flower Power. Never stop blossoming into your most beautiful self! #FlashbackFriday #ThatsHot,” Hilton captioned the post.

Hilton also tagged herself, musical artist Pammy Hilton, and the designer brand Fendi in the photo.

Where did Paris Hilton originally wear this look?

Hilton posted this throwback photo ten years after it was originally shot. New York’s “It Girl” wore this look when she walked the red carpet at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

Back then, she paired it with a low-rise, flowy tie-dye skirt that had similar pastel colors as the top. The skirt also had a slit in the front that left most of her leg exposed and showed off her strappy white wedges.

Fans have one word for Hilton’s floral look: Iconic

Hilton pinned a few comments to the top of her flower power post, and all of them had one word in common: icon. Whether her followers remember the original look or not, it’s clearly been labeled as an unforgettable “moment in time.”

Instagram user @carolperaltta wrote, “Paris always iconic and beautiful as always, I love you.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Another user wrote, simply, “she’s an icon.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

As @kauemeneghelli put it, well, even more simply – “ICONIC.”

Pic credit: @parishlton/Instagram

Hilton posted the throwback amidst multiple birthday photos

Hilton took to the social media platform to give a shoutout her husband for making her 41st birthday on February 17th a special one. Hours before the throwback picture, she posted a series of photos with Carter Reum, who Hilton wed in November of 2021.

“Feeling the birthday love,” Hilton wrote in her first birthday post.

The two have been celebrating her special day on a romantic getaway to the Maldives, where Hilton has been showing off their vacation on Instagram and tagging the location as “paradise.”

She also posted another series with the caption, “Thank you my love for making me feel like a Princess on my birthday. Life with you is a fairytale come true.”

Although there may be more vacation photos to come, fans of the “iconic” celebrity will have to wait until next Flashback Friday to see if she sprinkles in another memorable look from her early years in the industry.