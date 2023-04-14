Paris Hilton shares best Coachella looks from days past

Paris Hilton took a trip down memory lane as she shared her looks from last year’s Coachella festival.

The entrepreneur and new mom shared a carousel of ten outfits that she wore during the six-day music festival that is held annually and spreads over two weekends.

The 42-year-old wore an array of statement looks, including a neon pink cyber jumpsuit, cut-out gowns by Michael Costello, and pretty boho dresses by Zaimara.

The most iconic photo in the set showed Paris standing before the recognizable Coachella big wheel as dusk fell.

The festival grounds provided perfect lighting for Paris, who wore a white plunging gown featuring crochet and tassels with a pair of thigh-high boots.

She wore her long blonde hair in cute space buns and twirled her long skirt while still choosing to wear her sunglasses in the evening.

Coachella is due to start today, April 14, and is headlined by Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean.

Paris Hilton’s memoir hits the bestseller list

Paris released her tell-all memoir at the start of March this year, and the book shot straight onto the New York Times bestseller list.

In a recent interview with E! News, Paris revealed that after making her documentary, This is Paris, released in 2020, she felt like she was on a journey of self-discovery and wanted to share more of her story with her loyal fanbase.

The book covers Paris’ experience of being groomed by her male teacher in middle school and the abuse she suffered at the Utah-based therapeutic boarding school she was sent to as a result of partying as a teenager.

Paris described writing parts of the book as “extremely difficult” and explained that it was “really emotional going back and thinking about so many experiences that I went through and things that I’ve never talked about with anyone.”

She also revealed that she had recently invited five of her biggest fans (or ‘little Hiltons’) over to her house before her LA book signing.

Paris opens up about being a new mom

Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their baby boy, Phoenix, by surrogate in January this year, and the pair have stayed relatively quiet about their experience as new parents.

However, in the E! News interview, Paris opened up about her journey through motherhood so far.

When asked what the greatest gift has been about motherhood so far, Paris responded, “He completes my life and is such an angel. Just seeing him smiling now, everything just melts my heart.”