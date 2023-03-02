Paris Hilton recently sat down with her good friend and famous makeup artist, Bretman Rock, as the two of them went back and forth, answering a series of random yet fun questions.

The iconic entrepreneur is known for her trendy catchphrases like “that’s hot,” but now, Paris has another one to add to the list — “that’s smooth.”

During the interview, Bretman asked her opinion on low-rise jeans, mini bags, butterfly clips, and even climate change, and this time around, Paris answered by simply using her new to-go phrase, “smooth or not smooth.”

The 42-year-old bombshell was more than happy to answer the questions as she replied to most of the questions by saying, “that’s smooth.”

However, when it came down to climate change, Paris immediately responded by saying, “that’s so not smooth.”

Luckily for fans, the celebs took to Instagram with the short interview, sharing their new vocabulary and showcasing their exemplary wardrobe-essentials.

Paris Hilton is gorgeous in her velvety green tracksuit

As Paris sat on her pink chair, she donned a beautiful, emerald green tracksuit. The velvety tracksuit included a glitzy hoodie along with a pair of bell-bottom pants.

Both velvety pieces also featured diamond tassels hanging from her collar and the sides of her pants.

She went on to add a pair of glitzy, sleeveless gloves and a pair of sparkly silver heels.

As for Bretman, he wore a pair of multi-colored jeans with a yellow, feathery top. He completed his vibrant fit with bright white, open-toed heels.

As expected, both Paris and Bretman’s makeup looked flawless and incredibly “smooth.”

The post was captioned, “@BretmanRock asking the hard questions. 💖😂✨ #ThatsSmoooth #Ad.”

Paris Hilton teams up with Glamour Magazine to be featured on the cover of their latest issue

In another recent share, Paris excitedly announced her collaboration with Glamour Magazine as she was asked to be the main face of their newest issue.

In typical Paris fashion, the blonde beauty served the utmost perfect looks for her unique feature in Glamour Magazine.

For her cover shot, the actress chose to style in a bright orange bodysuit with a huge cutout design along her torso. The sheer bodysuit was tucked into a pair of white, bell-bottom jeans while she threw an oversized green blazer over the top of the fit.

Some other shots included a full-denim ensemble, an olive green suit, and a beautiful brown, full-length gown.

Every piece looked phenomenal on Paris while she rocked a shoulder-length hairstyle throughout the shots.

The socialite proved that she can serve and slay in any look, and this photo shoot with Glamour was the perfect representation of that.

Paris expressed her admiration toward Glamour as she wrote, “Love you @GlamourUK, @GlamourSpain, and @EmilyMaddick!🥰 This is one of my favorite interviews I’ve ever done and the most open I’ve ever been. I felt so safe and comfortable being vulnerable and letting my guard down for this interview and I’m very grateful for that 🥺.”

She went on to say, “Loved talking about this exciting new chapter in my life, motherhood, activism, my upcoming memoir, and how I’ve turned past hardships into purpose💖✨ And the photoshoot was so much fun and the pictures are iconic!🔥📸👑 Read the article and pre-order my memoir at the link in my bio. 💫”

Fans can now see the full interview along with all of the killer shots on Glamour’s official website.