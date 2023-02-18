In light of turning 42, Paris Hilton took it all the way back to one of her 21st birthday celebrations yesterday with a jaw-dropping carousel of photos.

The gorgeous Hollywood icon started the series with a pic smiling beside more cakes than can even be counted, wearing a revealing blue dress and a shimmering tiara.

A quick scroll to the right showed Paris in a sparkly minidress that left virtually nothing to the imagination with a matching choker necklace and the most Y2K hairstyle ever.

A few other honorable mentions go out to the three different pink dresses she rocked: one sheer and floral, another satin and frilly, and the last flowy and plunging.

One of the few differences between her then and now is her blonde locks, which were cropped shoulder short, but honestly, what can she even say? 21 years later, and Paris is truly looking better than ever!

She captioned the nostalgic share, “My most iconic Y2K birthday Princess looks from my 21st Birthday party celebrations I had around the world!🌎✨👸🏼🎂 Which are your faves? #ThatsHot 🔥 #BirthdayGirl 👑 #Sliving✨🎉.”

Naturally, countless big-name celebrities came out to show Paris some birthday love, with two of the most memorable posts coming from none other than her sister Nicky Hilton and long-time gal pal Kim Kardashian.

Nicky’s post was, of course, over-the-top and a perfect representation of their relationship, as both sisters modeled glamorous mint-colored gowns.

On the other hand, Kim shared a few candid snaps expressing the love they’ve had for each other over the years.

Paris Hilton showed off her fit figure in ‘cheerleader chic’ for the Super Bowl

Paris served up “cheerleader chic vibes” for the Super Bowl last weekend, showing off her sculpted physique in a sparkly pink miniskirt and matching crop top.

Her top had the word “PARIS” written in bold block lettering on the front and “SLIVING” on the back, with the back of her skirt reading “HILTON.”

The beautiful businesswoman accessorized the unforgettable look with black thigh-high boots and a statement choker necklace.

Oh, and what would a cheerleader ensemble be without pigtails? But, of course, Paris took the updo to another level with all the sleekness and volume in the world.

Paris Hilton dazzled in pink to promote Paris tracksuit sale

Now, for anyone wanting to embody some of Paris’ ultra-confident energy, she’s made it easy with 20% off an entire collection of comfortable and fashion-forward tracksuits.

The blonde bombshell posed in a bright pink plush velour suit with a diamond choker necklace reading “BOSS” for her most recent advertisement.

She stood surrounded by whimsical clouds of pink, her silky tresses blowing in the breeze as she delivered her signature smolder to the camera.

There’s really nothing Paris can’t do, and with her countless business ventures over the years, it should come as no surprise that she’s single-handedly bringing a fashion trend back from the dead.

Oh, and always a business professional, she added a link for her followers to shop the limited-time-only sale.

Paris explained her desire to bring back the Y2K trend on the brand’s website, writing, “Tracksuits have been iconic since the early 2000s and remain a staple in my wardrobe to this day. Over the years, I have collected hundreds, and I am so excited to now launch my own collection.”