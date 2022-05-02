Paris Hilton rides blow-up unicorn in unzipped swimsuit

Paris Hilton poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Paris Hilton is riding around on an inflatable unicorn while in an unzipped swimsuit, and she’s proving mighty popular as a result.

The 41-year-old socialite and reality star has been making headlines for rocking a sporty and ’80s-style swimsuit for Earth Day this year, and she was back in the same look in a recent post.

Paris Hilton enjoys the water in Mexico

Posting for her 18 million+ Instagram followers on Sunday, The Simple Life alum sent out happy vibes while enjoying the open water on vacation, and she didn’t leave her favorite pink color back home in Malibu.

Paris shared two photos of herself as she posed joyfully from two massive inflatables, seen in a lake and woodlands setting in Tulum, Mexico.

The friend to mogul Kim Kardashian smiled for the camera as she wore a turquoise, pink, and blue one-piece with a Baywatch feel, going unzipped for a slight cleavage flash and flaunting her super-toned long legs.

In the first shot, Paris waved up one arm while on a giant pink flamingo blow-up, with a swipe right taking things into unicorn territory as the blonde struck a similar pose – minus the arm.

Taking to her caption, the heiress wrote: “A girl’s gotta have options… Which one do you love? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Unicorn 🦄 or Flamingo 🦩? #Sliving #ParisAroundTheWorld.”

Paris’ Mexico travels come amid recent headlines she’s been making for attending Coachella 2022 in Palm Springs, CA. The event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 on account of the global pandemic. This year, Paris joined celebrities including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, plus Lizzo and Olivia Culpo at Coachella.

Paris Hilton is going strong with reality series

Paris continues to keep fans on their toes via her Paris In Love reality series, documenting her romance with and marriage to businessman Carter Reum. The two tied the knot in a lavish 2021 wedding.

Gearing fans up to watch the wedding finale, Paris updated with a photo of herself and her husband, writing: “The #BarbieBride is back! 👰🏼💘🥰 Come celebrate the wedding finale special of #ParisInLove tonight, Tuesday 9pm/8c @EEntertainment. Can’t wait to see you there! 🥳.”

Describing her wedding night in a separate share, Hilton added: “It was the perfect night for dancing, an evening of amazing performances and of course… a @McDonalds food truck! It was one of the most fun nights of my life.”