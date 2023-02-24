Paris Hilton reveals name of baby boy with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her newest family member with her husband, Carter Reum.

The 42-year-old welcomed her first son via surrogacy last month.

On this week’s This is Paris podcast, the reality star said she named her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum and kept it from her mother, Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and her best friends.

She explained why she kept the baby’s name secret from her family, citing leaks to the press.

The reality TV star added that she had been thinking of the name for about a decade and explained why she decided on Phoenix.

“If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy,” Paris read on her podcast, per PEOPLE.

She continued, “We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London.”

She went on to say, “More important, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future.”

Following the podcast episode, Paris debuted her son’s name on her Instagram page.

Paris Hilton recalled reaching out to Kim Kardashian for advice about having a baby

Before Paris and Carter welcomed their son, the Hilton heiress reached out to her longtime friend Kim Kardashian about having a baby.

In an interview with Glamour, Paris recalled that Kim encouraged her to freeze her eggs and explore surrogacy.

When she started dating Carter in 2019, the entrepreneur told the outlet that she had frozen 20 embryos during the lockdown.

Paris added that she used the same doctor as Kim, who recommended surrogacy.

However, she revealed that Kim didn’t choose surrogacy because of her age and would have done the same when she was 20 years old.

Paris also told the outlet that she was left traumatized after watching a woman give birth while filming The Simple Life.

Paris Hilton revealed she had an abortion in her early 20s

In the same interview with Glamour, Paris opened up about having an abortion in her early twenties.

The reality TV star said she didn’t want to address it due to the shame surrounding the abortion.

“I was a kid, and I was not ready for that,” she told the outlet about terminating the pregnancy.

The conversation led to her political activism and the MeToo movement. Paris argued that there shouldn’t be laws deciding what women should do with their bodies.