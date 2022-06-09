Paris Hilton pulls up dress to show off legs

Paris Hilton was “sliving” on her way to the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton slayed her look for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and gave her fans a good look at her shapely legs.

Heading to the awards show, which aired on Sunday, June 5, at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Paris shared a carousel of pics as she arrived in style via a private helicopter.

Taking to her Instagram, Paris captioned her post, employing a hashtag with one of her most famous quotes: “#Sliving in Style to the @MTV Awards! ✨🚁👸🏼✨#IconsOnly 👑 #ThatsHot 🔥”

Paris Hilton hikes up dress to give fans a peek at her long legs

Paris’ first slide gave her 19.1 million followers a peek at her never-ending gams, displayed as she hiked up her dress from her seat in the helicopter. As she flew over the water, Paris posed in her light blue, sequined gown with matching pumps, popping one leg for effect as she gave her best face to the camera.

The 41-year-old socialite accessorized her awards show look with light blue sunglasses, drop earrings, and a pair of silver fingerless gloves, bedazzled with a heart-shaped cut-out on top.

A second slide showed Paris posing in front of her helicopter, her location geotagged at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in California. The multi-talented mogul and hotel heiress struck an elegant pose on the landing pad, clutching her white handbag for the snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Once again, Paris hiked up her dress to reveal her long stems in another shot from inside the chopper before switching it up for a more casual shot, where she placed her hands on her knees with one hand resting under her chin for a caught-pondering pose. For her last slide, Paris shared a video of herself inside an elevator, giving a close-up look at her jewel-encrusted gown and gloves, highlighted with a sparkly filter.

Paris’ career as a socialite and self-made success as an entrepreneur

Paris, who can’t wait to start a family with her husband Carter Reum, took home the Golden Popcorn trophy for Best Reality Return for Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love at the awards show. She accepted her award on stage alongside her mom, Kathy Hilton.

“I’m so honored to be up here right now to receive this award for two shows that I love so much and had such an amazing time filming,” Paris told the crowd while accepting her award.

Paris’ social media shares certainly showcase the opulence she’s been surrounded by her whole life. The entrepreneur told Refinery 29 in August 2021 that although she was born into wealth, she is a self-made success.

“Ever since I was a teenager, I wanted to be independent. I didn’t want to have to ask my family for anything. Yes, I came from Hilton Hotels, but I’ve parlayed it into such a huge business that even my grandfather said to me, ‘I used to be known as Barron Hilton. Now I’m known as Paris Hilton’s grandfather.'”