Paris Hilton rocking her new outfits from local designers. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

While most people are used to seeing Paris Hilton in popular brands like Versace and Chanel, she also supports local designers too. The Hilton Heiress has showcased the brand Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika.

Paris was in her mirror with her long blond hair pulled back into a tight bun. Her makeup was natural with light pink eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The first dress she wore was a gorgeous blue gown adorned with beads all through the neckline as well as the skirt of the dress. The outfit sported long sleeves to add the perfect contrast to the deep V-neck.

The second look was an orange 2-piece ensemble. The socialite wore a sleeveless longline top with intricately beaded lining along the torso. She paired it with matching wide-leg pants that mimicked the top’s beading.

Next, she wore a pink crop top that had light beading on the sleeves. The bust sported blue, pink, and orange stripes for an added pop of color. She paired the top with a high-waist blue skirt. The skirt had multi-color beading and embroidery that added a whimsical appeal.

Lastly, she showed out a gorgeous three-piece set from Shubhika. She wore a pastel beaded bralette with a high waist skirt. The colors gradually got lighter, starting at blue and fading into a pastel purple.

Paris was going to her fragrance launch for her fragrance Ruby Rush in Mumbai. Ultimately, she decided to go with the orange outfit, which was perfect for the event.

Paris Hilton looks gorgeous in her photoshoot

Paris has been gearing up for this fragrance launch for a few weeks, including doing a promotional photoshoot. Since her fragrance was called Ruby Rush and had a gorgeous red bottle, she decided that should be the theme for the shoot.

She wore a red dress that really brought out the drama. The top of the dress was made from velvet fabric and sported a beaded turtleneck. The same beading could be seen at the hem of her long sleeves to add to the chic look. The skirt of the dress was all tule and cascaded beautifully to the floor.

Her makeup looked stunning as it seemed to channel old Hollywood glamour. She wore gold eyeshadow with a bright red lip to match the bottle.

Paris Hilton rocked Boss Babe Barbie look

In another recent Instagram post, Paris looked amazing as she channeled her inner Barbie but also her girl boss persona.

She posted a series of closeup pics where she rocked some gorgeous blonde hair while donned in a power outfit.

She captioned it, “Boss Babe Barbie.”