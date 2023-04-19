Paris Hilton promotes her fragrance line ahead of Mother’s Day

Paris Hilton appears to be loving being a first-time mom, and the socialite geared up for her very first Mother’s Day with baby snuggles and a promotional plug.

The 42-year-old former The Simple Life star and author of the book Paris: The Memoir hopped onto her social media page ahead of the May holiday to celebrate motherhood and promote her fragrance line.

Going with a gorgeous black-and-white snap for the share, Paris gave a Kodak moment as she cradled her infant son Phoenix in her arms while gazing directly at the lens for a serene vibe.

Wearing a presumably black, spaghetti-strap tank top, Paris rested her chin on her son’s head as the baby nestled close to his mom’s chest.

Paris’ whopping, 20-carat, emerald-cut diamond engagement ring from her husband Carter Reum stood out on her finger while small studs decorated her earlobes.

“Celebrate Mother’s Day with Love Rush Eau de Parfum, worn by Paris Hilton on her wedding day,” the caption read, later leading fans to Paris’ fragrance website.

“For a limited time, receive a FREE Paris Hilton Tote Bag with any purchase of $50 or more!” read the second line on the snap to further encourage followers to shop online before Mother’s Day.

Paris Hilton gears up for her first Mother’s Day with a fragrance sale. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton unveils her new scent in Mumbai

Although Paris has well-established a name for herself over the last two decades, the Hilton Hotels heiress seems to have a drive unmatched by most, with the star taking her talents to the fragrance arena with the Paris Hilton Fragrance line.

Joining other celebs such as Britney Spears, who started up her own perfume label not long ago, Paris kickstarted her perfume company in 2004, first unveiling her latest fragrance Ruby Rush in Mumbai just last October.

Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Private Limited, who hosted the socialite for the big reveal, seemed thrilled to be helping spread the word about Paris’ new scent, with CEO & Executive Director Biju Antony opening up in a public statement per PR Newswire.

“We are elated to host Paris Hilton in Mumbai on 20th October 2022 for the launch of her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush,” he stated.

“Baccarose has been distributing and marketing Paris Hilton fragrances since 2018 and the Rush Collection of fragrances has been a great success. Ruby Rush will be the new extension to the collection and we are looking forward to introducing it to our customers.”

Paris Hilton shares her excitement about her Ruby Rush fragrance

As detailed by PR Newswire, Paris’ newest Ruby Rush fragrance was a welcome, sleek addition to her other scents, and Paris shared her excitement for the new product.

“I am obsessed with my new RUBY RUSH fragrance, it’s my go-to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the color red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy,” she exclaimed.

“In addition, red is the color of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is totally hot,” she added while using her famous tagline in conclusion.

A look at the Paris Hilton Fragrance website shows that all of her scents come in stylish bottles shaped like elegant gowns that go from a sweeping skirted bottom up to a cropped-off bust design.

The names of each perfume are emblazoned across each bottle’s middle, creating a belt-like design on the gown shape.

While the Ruby Rush perfume usually sells at $75 for a 3.4-ounce bottle, the newest addition is currently on sale for just $34.

With the name Ruby Rush aptly matching the red color of the bottle, Paris has made sure that all of her items offer eye-catching hues so the buyer doesn’t get bored with their online shopping experience.

For example, the Gold Rush scent comes in a bottle with a gold bust and a golden yellow bottom to match the name, while the Platinum Rush bottle goes for an all-silver color scheme.