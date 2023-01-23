Paris Hilton looked ready to hit a hole-in-one as she posed on the golf course at the Hilton Grand Vacations Hotel in Florida this week.

The entrepreneur and socialite wore a pink and white baseball jacket with a matching pink pleated miniskirt by Alice and Olivia.

Opting for an unusual golf shoe, she strutted around the course wearing a pair of crystal-encrusted Mary Jane heels by Miu Miu, looking as glamorous as ever.

The queen of pink accessorized her look with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses, some rhinestone fingerless gloves, and a pink monogrammed purse by Dior.

The 41-year-old wore her long blonde hair pulled back into a high ponytail and even had her own personalized golf bag to hold her clubs.

Never one to miss a photo op, Paris posed for photos in numerous locations and even shared a funny video for her fans.

Paris Hilton looks hot on the golf course

Paris showed off her impeccable golf skills and uploaded the hilarious video to share with her 21.6 million followers.

In the clip, she looks at the camera and says, “Oh hey there, just warming up,” before putting the ball into a hole in one shot. She then struts off, throwing her golf club over one shoulder as it lands perfectly in her golf bag (with the help of some photoshop magic!) and states, “so easy!”

Paris was attending the Hilton Grand Vacations Hotel in Orlando to promote the LPGA Tournament of Champions, which is held annually at the venue.

Along with her trickshot video, Paris shared a carousel of photos from her day, posing on the course and in a pink golf buggy.

She wrote in a caption for the photo set, “Serving Barbiecore golf vibes at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. ⛳️ 👸🏼🎀💖 #HiltonGrandVacations #HGVLPGA.”

Paris Hilton hints at a second collab with Quay Australia

Last March, Paris released a collection of sunglasses in collaboration with the eyewear brand Quay Australia.

This week, she posted a glamorous photo set wearing a pink feather jacket. We could also see a sliver of a pink tulle skirt; however, the main event of the images were the oversized grey sunglasses and green optical frames Paris was wearing by Quay. In the background of the photos, we could see stacks of suitcases monogrammed with the Quay logo sitting on a luggage trolley.

Paris wrote a cryptic caption, “The future is looking bright and clear 😎 ✨ #LovesIt 💖.”

Was this Paris’ hint that another Quay collab is coming soon? Watch this space to find out!