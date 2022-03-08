Paris Hilton pays tribute to Britney Spears, Rihanna on International Women’s Day – Read her sweet messages

Paris Hilton pays tribute to Britney Spears, Rihanna on International Women’s Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sonia Moskowitz/Zumapress

Paris Hilton has paid tribute to the women who inspire her on International Women’s Day.

The heiress took to Instagram to shoutout several female pop culture and business icons.

She also expanded on her reasons for choosing them on her website.

Paris Hilton pays tribute to Britney Spears and Rihanna

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the achievements of women.

Paris celebrated the day by paying tribute to some accomplished women whom she admires.

Paris’ first photo in the post was one of her and singer Britney Spears.

On her website, Paris wrote, “My longtime friend Britney Spears has an unwavering spirit that we are all blessed to know. Her spirit keeps so many alive and going.”

She continued, “She is a woman who perseveres, who never backs down and who remains strong and beautiful. Britney has not only changed countless lives with her music, but has changed the world with her one-of-a-kind heart.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She is an icon and living legend that has changed pop culture forever. There is no one like her. She is the truest inspiration,” she wrapped up the sweet message.

Paris also gave a shoutout to Rihanna.

She wrote, “One of the most inspirational women of our time is Rihanna! Happy International Women’s Day to the ultimate boss babe, Rihanna. Not only are you an award-winning singer, but you’re an actress, business woman, humanitarian, activist and philanthropist.”

She also praised Rihanna’s business endeavors and wrote, “You have transcended in front of our eyes and succeeded in so many ways. You founded an all-inclusive makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, and the most sliving lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, on top of multiple charities fighting against AIDS, cancer and for other important causes. You are the truest baddie and always inspire me!”

In the post, Paris also mentioned Gigi Gorgeous, Amanda Nguyen, Tina Chen Craig, Serwah Attafuah, her mother, and her sister, Nicky Hilton.

Paris’ relationship with Britney Spears

Paris and Britney go way back. In the 2000s, the two were often spotted partying together.

Paris also shared that in 2020, the two saw each other for dinners.

Paris further showed support for Britney during her conservatorship battle.

Britney had mentioned that she felt no one would believe what she had gone through, much in the same way that she couldn’t believe what Paris had gone through regarding abuse at a boarding school.

The media twisted the story and made it seem as though Britney was throwing shade at Paris and implying that Paris was lying, but Paris was quick to defend Britney.

During her This Is Paris podcast, Paris made it clear to guests Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty that she knew Britney “didn’t mean it in that way.”

She noted that Britney meant it was so unbelievable what Paris had gone through, that no one would believe Paris. She clarified that Britney was afraid that people wouldn’t believe her experiences with the conservatorship, either.