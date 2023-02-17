Paris Hilton is preparing to open up once again as she steps into a new chapter of life.

The socialite has not only become a first-time mother, but she’s also preparing for another arrival — the release of her book Paris: The Memoir.

Paris sat down for an interview with Harpers Bazaar and got real about where she’s currently finding herself in life and delving into where she’s come from.

In addition to the raw interview, Paris is also gracing the cover of the publication, and to say she’s stunning is an understatement.

Paris has long been known to push the limits when it comes to fashion choices, and her cover shoot is no exception.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In fact, the beautiful blonde stepped up once again with another daring look as she donned a full-body sequin catsuit for the spread.

Paris Hilton stuns in pink sequins for Harper’s Bazaar cover as she shares details about motherhood and her new book

Over on her Instagram, Paris shared a carousel post of the looks she sported for Harper’s Bazaar’s latest edition.

The first striking shot delivered a glimpse of the cover itself. Paris was decked out in a bright rose gold sequin number with a high neckline and long sleeves.

“The redemption of Paris Hilton” was written next to her full face of glam makeup. Her wavy bright blonde hair was styled with a tasteful side part with loose curls falling by her face and down her shoulders.

The second snap included the same outfit but found Paris shifted onto her side and propping up her head with one arm.

What followed was a phenomenal full-body shot of the DJ. The form-fitting bodysuit clearly made for Paris’ long and slender frame.

From there, other ensembles included a white sleeveless dress paired with a dark brown longsleeved top and an elegant black button-up constructed out of lace.

“Dropping the act for @HarpersBazaarUS and opening up about my book, motherhood and this amazing new chapter in my life💙,” the caption read.

Paris promotes the release of a new book entitled Paris: The Memoir

Paris skyrocketed to fame in the early 2000s thanks, in part, to her last name. However, it wasn’t long before she became synonymous with her still popular saying, “That’s hot.”

Along with her friend Nicole Richie, the pair made their mark in reality television with the release of The Simple Life.

Add in constant partying and being snapped by the paparazzi, and it’s not surprising that Paris was one of the biggest celebrities of that time.

However, according to Paris, her life wasn’t all fun and parties. In fact, in her documentary, This Is Paris, released in 2020, Paris revealed that she had suffered intense abuse throughout her adolescence after being sent off to different boarding schools.

In another opportunity to share her authentic self, Paris’ new memoir is set to be released this month.

In her new release, Paris further plunges into the depths of her past in order to continue advocating for women’s rights.

“How do we not see that the treatment of It Girls translates to the treatment of all girls in our culture?” she questions at one point, according to the Harper’s Bazaar article.

While speaking with the publication, Paris admitted there’s real peace to being “real,” and she appreciates not feeling “like some cartoon character all the time.”

Opening up and being herself has also allowed Paris to enjoy motherhood in its entirety. As she said, she is more interested in “babies than billions.”

Paris’ memoir is available for pre-order and will be available for purchase on March 14, 2023.