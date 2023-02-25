Paris Hilton shared an important reminder for those who might be the subject of envy from others.

The recently turned 42-year-old shared a gorgeous series of photos on her Instagram, where she has 22.4 million followers.

In the images, Paris sparkled and shined, wearing a glittery gown. She also unveiled a gorgeous new hairstyle that suited her perfectly.

Judging from the photos, it isn’t hard to see why some might be envious of the beautiful blonde.

Some people want what others have, using tactics to bring the subject of their envy down. Haters might try bullying or passive aggression to make themselves feel better.

But as Paris knows, these techniques rarely work.

And if you have any doubts, look at the heiress who has received a ton of hate over the years, yet she still persevered. In fact, her empire has thrived with a recently launched production company and a tracksuit line.

Paris Hilton debuts new hairstyle with a message about haters

The first picture saw Paris in a lavish hotel with a hand on her hip as she strutted down the carpet, making the hallway into a runway. She wore a gorgeous silver dress with a plunging neckline and a mini hem. Paris paired the dress with matching jewelry on her wrists and neck.

The mother of one sported close-toed heels, completing her fabulous ensemble.

In the second photo, Paris placed her other hand on her hip. She donned stylish sunglasses and parted her lips while she gazed at the camera.

Paris rocked a new style with blonde bangs for a chic vibe. A swipe right saw the heiress descending the front stairs at her palatial estate with a glittery clutch.

Subsequent images saw the blonde beauty working her angles and looking fierce as she proudly showed off her new tresses.

Some may let jealous individuals and haters bring them down and dim their shine. Luckily, Paris isn’t one of those people.

Her caption read, “Don’t let anyone dim your sparkle. ✨🪩👑💫 #Sliving.”

The message Paris shared was a stark reminder to others facing haters in the workplace or other domains of life.

Paris Hilton’s amusing workout

During the pandemic, Paris found a creative way to stay in shape. As it turns out, Paris isn’t a big fan of exercising.

The heiress shared a TikTok video that showed her lifting expensive Louis Vuitton bags to exercise her biceps. The video also saw Paris bicycling around her mansion for a fun form of cardio.

Additional exercises included a trampoline session in the house and a leisurely jog up her ornate staircase.

Paris told Vogue about her workout habits, “I never really work out in real life because I am constantly so busy that my life is like a workout. Shopping is my cardio.”

As for Paris, she continues to kill it in every aspect of her life, looking fabulous in the process.