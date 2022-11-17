Paris Hilton is sliving in skintight pink catsuit

Paris Hilton arrives at the MTV Movie And TV Awards in June 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton looked amazing as she attended the launch of her new global media company, 11:11 Media.

The entrepreneur and socialite invited guests to her Adventures in Slivingland event, held at Santa Monica Pier in California.

Paris looked stunning in a pink ombre catsuit, branded with the word sliving — a word coined by Paris that means slaying and living your best life.

The custom look was made by Los Angeles-based designer Bryan Hearns, who applied each Swarovski crystal by hand, covering Paris’ boots, gloves, and headphones.

She completed her bold look by adding a pair of pink Versace sunglasses and a faux fur bag by Kurt Geiger.

Paris shared her look on Instagram with her 20.9 million followers, saying, “There’s nothing more lowkey and casual than a pink sliving suit covered in @Swarovski crystals, right? 😉💖💎 #Sliving #ThatsHot 🔥.”

Paris Hilton lights up the sky with 500 drones

Paris has always been known to work hard and play hard, and that’s exactly what she did with her Adventures in Slivingland event. After a daytime innovation summit with her 11:11 media company, Santa Monica Pier was transformed into a playground for Paris and her friends.

The heiress played her own DJ set with guests, including Diplo and Zedd, and celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Carter Reum.

However, the main surprise of the night was when Paris lit up the sky with a display of 500 drones.

She shared footage of the spectacle on social media and captioned it, “Lighting up the sky above the Santa Monica Pier with 500 drones was nothing short of breathtaking. 🤩💫 I literally have never seen anything like it and it really took the 11:11 Media Adventures In Slivingland party to the next level. ⚡️ #Sliving #ThatsHot #DronesAreHot 🔥.”

Paris Hilton releases her wedding day perfume

Paris has launched 30 fragrances over her career, with her original Paris Hilton perfume being one of the first celebrity scents in 2004.

She has recently released her most personal fragrance to date and invited her fans to smell exactly as she did on her wedding day.

Love Rush comes in a white bottle, shaped like a strapless wedding gown, and describes itself as a “captivating blend of Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood, and vanilla orchid, inspired by the feeling of falling in love.”

Love Rush is available at parishiltonfragrances.com and currently retails for $75.