Paris Hilton demonstrated her eccentric taste yet again as she reminisced over a recent island getaway.

The multi-talented celeb shared a series of beach shots where she incorporated a different colored dress for each photograph.

Each dress featured a beautiful bright hue while she effortlessly glowed under the warm island sun.

While she modeled and posed for the shots, the train of each dress was captured in mid-motion, perfectly blowing in the wind behind her.

As for the location, Paris tagged Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, which is a popular private island destination.

Luckily for fans, the blonde beauty shared the serene moment with her 22 million followers via Instagram.

Paris Hilton shares an incredible beach view from her private island getaway

In the first slide, Paris posed along the white sandy beach as she grabbed onto the tall palm tree that was in front of her. The superstar sported a satin, yellow gown that blew many feet behind her.

For the second slide, the “sliving” queen overlooked the beautiful blue ocean while she stood on the dock in her baby pink dress. She paired the dress with beautiful silver heels while her satin dress blew in the wind behind her once again.

For her final dress, Paris went with a turquoise gown that matched the other dresses in the previous shots. The masterfully crafted piece featured a low-cut top and a high slit along her right leg.

She further added a pair of yellow-framed sunglasses while her blonde locks flowed beautifully along her back.

Without a doubt, Paris thoroughly enjoyed her extravagant gowns while simultaneously living out her private island fantasy.

She simply captioned the post, “Missing the colors of paradise. #Sliving 🌈💃🏼🌈🌴.”

Paris Hilton teams up with Hilton Grand Vacations

In another recent post, Paris teamed up with Hilton Grand Vacations to help promote the Ladies Professional Golf Association, also known as the LPGA.

In the video that Paris shared, she was captured aligning her hot pink golf ball with the hole in front of her while she said, “Oh hey there, just warming up.”

As if her form was impressive enough, the celeb even took it a step further by chucking her golf club over her head and landing it perfectly into her pink and white golf bag. While she walked away from her bag, she chuckled and said, “So easy.”

For this HGV look, The Simple Life actress styled a white crop top and threw a color block varsity jacket over the top. The jacket featured a tan and cream-colored front, while the sleeves of the jacket were baby pink. She even added some gem-embellished gloves to give the fit a little glitzy flare.

For the bottoms, Paris wore a high-waisted pleated pink skirt with a white stripe across the bottom that accentuated her long, slender legs.

For her footwear essentials, the blonde beauty decided to go with a pair of diamond heels that perfectly coincided with the rest of the golf outfit.

Fans certainly enjoyed this impressive video as the post received 358,000 likes and over 3,000 expressive fans in the comment section.

She captioned the post, “Putting the Par in Paris at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. 💁🏼‍♀️⛳️ What’s your golf trick shot? 💅🏼✨ #ThatsHot 🔥#HiltonGrandVacations #HGVLPGA.”

Overall, Paris looked phenomenal once again as she did a fabulous job at representing Hilton Grand Vacations and the LPGA.