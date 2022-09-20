Paris Hilton is in cutout black top Retro Barbie

Paris Hilton looks fantastic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton looked fantastic and like a retro barbie in a black cutout top.

The businesswoman and socialite looked incredible as ever with her signature blonde ponytail slicked back to show off some dazzling diamond earrings.

Her hairstylist Abena Afrane did a great job making her hair look bouncy and regal, perfectly matching her fantastic makeup.

Steven Tabimba, her celebrity makeup artist, went with a bold cat eye to show off Paris’s blue eyes and a coral blush.

For her lips, he went with a light rosy pink lip for a perfect pout that looked great with her black turtle neck from Alice + Olivia.

Alice + Olivia is a high-quality fashion brand designed by Stacey Bendet.

Where to get Paris’ black turtleneck

According to their website, Alice + Olivia pulls inspiration from her love of vintage and all things feminine to design clothing that juxtaposes the whimsical with the sophisticated. The brand is about making boring clothing pieces fun.

In her Instagram post, the Simple Life star is wearing the Sophie Cutout Turtleneck, which features a classic slim silhouette and a sexy asymmetrical cutout at the shoulder.

Unfortunately, the unique top is sold out on their website but did retail for $330. It was the perfect option for this post, which Paris captioned with the perfect emoji, “Retro Barbie ✨👱🏼‍♀️.”

Paris’ dog Diamond Baby is missing

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, which is seriously true in Paris’ case.

She took to Instagram to tell her fans that her puppy, Diamond Baby, has been missing since September 14.

According to the post, Paris was at a photoshoot, and Diamond Baby got out while her movers were busy moving boxes. She has been searching high and low for her pup and has even gone door to door trying to find her.

Posting on her social media was the last resort, but she is trying very hard to find her baby.

She went on to explain that Diamond Baby has been missing since Wednesday, September 14.

The star has done everything in her power to get Diamond Baby back, like hiring a pet detective, a dog whisperer, and even a pet psychic.

Like most pet owners, Paris went on to say that Diamond Baby feels like her daughter and that they are best friends. Paris cannot wait to be reunited with her.

Diamond Baby is the star’s best friend and was last seen on Mulholland Drive and Clerendon Road in Beverly Hills, California.