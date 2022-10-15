Paris Hilton looks like a vision as she dons all red for a special announcement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton looked breathtaking as she donned an elegant deep red dress to make an announcement.

The 41-year-old businesswoman and model decided to color coordinate with her custom Ruby Rush fragrance. Ruby Rush is launching in Dubai and India in a week and is a gorgeous shade of scarlet, as its name implies.

To match the fragrance, Hilton wore a deep red gown. The dress had a billowy, layered ruffle hem but was formfitting and smooth from the torso up.

The dress was also long-sleeved and had silver embroidery at the ends of the sleeves and on the neck.

Hilton matched the color of her dress with cherry-red lipstick. She also stood against a reddish-orange backdrop which further accentuated the dark red tones of her dress.

Additionally, she styled her golden locks flawlessly over one side of her shoulder.

Paris Hilton went all out for announcement

Hilton went all out with her gorgeous all-red get-up that perfectly matched her Ruby Rush fragrance. She also noted in her caption that she would be traveling to Dubai and India so that she would be present for the product launches.

Paris Hilton Fragrances is just one of the 19 product lines Hilton has launched over the years. However, fragrances have become one of her most successful custom products, and she has even come to be hailed as a perfume mogul.

She has amassed over 25 custom fragrances in her name throughout her career. That number isn’t surprising, considering she has been in the business since 2004, when she launched her first self-titled scent.

Now, she’s also working on making her scents available across the globe.

In addition to her business ventures, Hilton also balances a career as a reality star and model. Plus, she is the heiress of Hilton Hotels, founded by her great-grandfather Conrad Hilton.

Hilton was practically born into fame as part of the Hilton family, but she has used it strategically to create numerous profitable product lines and businesses.

Paris Hilton responded to TikToker who robbed her

Paris Hilton certainly has a busy life, but not too busy that she can’t take a break to listen to a story here and there. Her reaction to a TikToker who claimed he robbed her also shows that she has a sense of humor.

On October 7, 2022, Hilton posted a duet on TikTok. In the video, she listened to TikTok user AsapSCIENCE’s story of how he robbed her.

AsapSCIENCE revealed that in 2007 he was at an M.I.A. concert when Hilton showed up in a black car. Hilton was quickly whisked away with hoards of people following her, leaving the vehicle unattended.

AsapSCIENCE and his friend entered the car and found her House of Wax script and a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses. After getting startled, they ran off with the sunglasses and still have them today.

Hilton took the robbing tale good-naturedly, filming her wordless reaction to it first. While mute, her facial expressions said more than enough.

Afterward, she shared a second video duet with AsapSCIENCE, in which he showed the sunglasses. Hilton revealed that she remembered the sunglasses but wanted AsapSCIENCE to keep them because he looked “hot” in them.

Hilton is usually busy launching fragrances and promoting her new products, but it was fortunate she happened to see and even responded to AsapSCIENCE’s hilarious story.