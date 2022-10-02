Paris Hilton is a playboy bunny and sexy gladiator in skimpy Halloween costumes

Paris Hilton shows off her beautiful body in skimpy Halloween outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton showcases her beautiful, slender figure in some of her favorite Halloween costumes.

The 41-year-old blonde bombshell still knows how to strut her stuff and turn heads while dressed in some incredibly jaw-dropping Halloween looks.

As soon as October 1 rolled around, the blonde actress took to Instagram as she shared a collage of previous Halloween fits, expressing that it’s now ‘spooky season.’

As always, Paris received a bunch of love and positive feedback as she had gotten over 121k likes on the video.

It comes as no surprise that the actress can rock an array of different looks and styles.

Paris captioned the video by saying, “October is finally here! 👻✨Halloween is my favorite time of year because I love playing dress up (and because I love eating candy) 🎃🍭 What do you guys think I should be this year? 🤔 #ThatsHot 🔥 #ThatsSpooky#SpookySzn.”

Paris Hilton gets ready for spooky season

In the video, Paris shared some of her favorite drop-dead gorgeous fits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The variety of incredible looks included a red hot rising phoenix, a pretty in pink playboy bunny, a sexy gladiator, a colorful raver furby, Mrs. Aquarius, and finally, the adorable Tinkerbell, which she wore a shimmery short green dress.

To complete the video’s spooky feel, the actress incorporated the song, Somebody’s Watching Me by Rockwell, which played in the background as she slayed away.

Paris sure doesn’t disappoint her fans when it comes time for some spooky season fun and Halloween outfit inspiration.

Paris Hilton, the Versace Barbie Girl

The actress’s fans know Paris Hilton as being highly active on her social media platforms, which she loves keeping them in the loop, as she always shares her adventures and recent endeavors on Instagram.

In another recent video, Paris labels herself as the Versace Barbie Girl, as she makes another fashion statement at the Versace show in all pink attire.

The heiress picked the song, Barbie Girl by Aqua to play in the background of the video as she rocked a shimmery pink mini dress.

She captioned the video by saying, “I’m a ✨Versace✨ Barbie girl, in a @VersaceBarbie world 💅🏼👱🏼‍♀️💕 #MilanFashionWeek #MFW #Sliving#ThatsHot.”