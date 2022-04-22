Paris Hilton in unzipped swimsuit for Earth Day

Paris Hilton poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Paris Hilton is celebrating Earth Day in swimwear, and she’s even gone unzipped. The socialite and reality star updated her Instagram on Friday to honor planet Earth as she enjoyed nature, with the water-set photos also bringing out the blonde’s killer figure.

Posting for her 18 million+ followers, The Simple Life alum glammed up while out on a paddle-board and amid scenic palms and greenery, tagging herself in Tulum, Mexico and affording a low-key finish despite the dolled-up look.

Paris Hilton stuns in swimsuit for Earth Day

Paris shared a total of four photos. All showed the BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian posing on an orange paddleboard and in a sporty and ’80s Barbie-style swimsuit in pastel turquoise, blue, and pink. The blonde matched her swimwear to her pink-rimmed shades, with the photos also seeing her in a hot pink sarong.

Opting out of a provocative pose as she chilled out, the heiress nonetheless opted to unzip her one-piece for a slight cleavage flash, also showing off her toned legs.

Confirming she’s A-OK in the great outdoors, the newly-married star wrote: “Find me at my happy place.” She added #EarthDay! and #ParisAroundTheWorld.

Paris joins stars including Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen in marking Earth Day 2022. She’d previously worn the same look five days ago while posting from a luxurious-looking yacht and for a Conrad Hotel promo.

Hilton, 41, continues to make headlines for her 2021 marriage to Carter Reum. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding, with Paris having since opened up on married life.

Paris Hilton talks married life

“I love my fans so much. I wanted just to share my love story. I feel that I finally found my happy fairytale ending and I just wanted to share it with the world,” she told viewers of her Paris In Love reality series.” The L.A.-based star added:

“It was a lot. I think every bride definitely gets stressed out, but when you are also filming a TV show and then running an empire on top of it and then then dealing with all the pressures of everything else… so it was definitely a lot.”

Paris also stayed relevant this spring by attending the celebrity-adored Coachella festival held in Palm Springs, CA earlier this month. The star posted glam and bohemian outfits from the desert-held music event, one also attended by supermodel Kendall Jenner and actress Bella Thorne.