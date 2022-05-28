Paris Hilton in tight bikini welcomes summer

Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton is making sure 2022 is a Hot Girl Summer with a stunning bikini welcome. The 41-year-old socialite and reality star ditched her signature pinks for a demure and fun checkered look ahead of the weekend, posting from a luxurious-looking sand beach and confirming that summer is 100% here.

The Simple Life alum updated from The Bahamas where, yes, it’s always sunny. She spread the warmth amid her 18 million+ Instagram followers, also quickly making headlines for her post.

Paris Hilton stuns in high-waisted bikini from the Bahamas

The newly-married star was shot far out and smiling as she seemingly had the vast beach to herself.

Paris flaunted her slender figure in a high-waisted and stretchy bikini, going black-and-white and houndstooth for a classy finish.

The media personality afforded a 1950’s vibe as she showed off her trim waistline, toned stomach, and long legs, also rocking practical flat Mary Janes in black – of course, the blonde also matched her dark shades to her swimwear.

Paris went low-key as she wore her blonde locks swept back into a low bun, holding up a starfish for her followers and writing:

“#Sliving Summer is round the corner!”

The fashionista had opted for swimwear from popular brand Perfect Moment – its check bikini retails for over $170. Hilton, known for her love of high-end brands including Louis Vuitton and Chanel, is also fresh from a little fashion new of her own. Shortly after her bikini snaps, the BFF to Kim Kardashian shouted out her latest shoe action with Nike, writing:

“So proud & honored to be a part of this #Iconic @RTFKTStudios x @Nike Air Force 1 drop!! 😍👟💕✨ There are only 11 pairs in existence! 💫 #Sliving.”

Paris Hilton done with ‘dumb blonde’ persona

The hard-hitting businesswoman might give off ditzy vibes, but she’s made it clear that the persona is only skin deep. Speaking on her This is Paris documentary two years ago, she revealed: “I don’t want to be remembered as that dumb-blonde airhead from The Simple Life. That’s not who I am, and I wanted to show that, because I’m very proud of the woman I am and what I’ve created. I’m discussing things I’ve never even told my own sister, parents, best friends, ex-boyfriends.”

“I was expected to marry some guy, have kids, and be a socialite. That’s just not something that ever interested me. I always strived to be independent and on my own,” she added. In 2021, Hilton tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum.