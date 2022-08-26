Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Paris Hilton is celebrating her famous Carl’s Jr. burger commercial from 2005.

The socialite and reality star this week reminded her Instagram followers of her endorsement potential by taking fans on a trip down memory lane, this as she reposted footage of her swimsuit-clad self while representing the famous burger chain.

While the video came as a humorous comparison, it did feature Paris in OG mode – the BFF to Kim Kardashian was seen in a plunging and open-chested black one-piece, also getting soapy as she washed a car.

Going full bombshell as she smiled and scrubbed away while in high heels, Paris was seen provocatively crawling around on her knees as she used one hand to squeeze a soapy sponge and the other to hold a juicy-looking burger.

“POV you recreate Paris Hilton’s iconic Carl’s Jr. commercial,” text read.

The 2005 commercial aired for the Super Bowl. Paris, 41, has since reappeared in a promo for Carl’s Jr, this via her 2014 ad.

Paris Hilton still fronting food brands with Uber Eats

In 2022, Paris is proving that her endorsement grip is stronger than ever. She’s now the face of takeout delivery chain Uber Eats – the brand is known for tapping high-profile celebrities and has, in the past, been fronted by gymnast Simone Biles.

“I’m not a dumb blonde,” Paris told Elle amid the ad’s release this year. “I’m just very good at pretending to be one.”

Of her ditzy image, the Paris in Love star recalled former days on reality series The Simple Life, continuing: “I kind of invented this fairy tale, Barbie, perfect character. And then it ended up being a huge brand, and then with The Simple Life, I had to keep perpetuating it and doing it season after season. It just became this armor or mask. I’m naturally a very shy person.”

Paris Hilton enjoying more food with cooking show

Every celebrity out there is now getting their hands dirty via cooking – from singer Selena Gomez to mogul Kim Kardashian.

Cooking with Paris aired in 2021 for one season – while Netflix canceled the series, Paris is enjoying success via Paris in Love, a series that’s been documenting her engagement and eventual marriage to entrepreneur husband, Carter Reum. The two tied the knot last year.

The latest sees Paris rubbing shoulders with more of her famous friends. Just this week, she proved to be a high-profile guest at singer Demi Lovato‘s 30th birthday party.