Paris Hilton in rhinestone bra meets The Crocodile Hunter’s children

Paris Hilton wears a studded bra and meets The Crocodile Hunter’s children, Bindi and Robert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton is a woman of many talents, as a fragrance line owner, reality tv star, and world-renowned DJ. The Simple Life star can now add one more job title to her resume: zookeeper.

The reality TV star shared a fun clip on her social media, which featured her foray into zoo keeping with the help of some very famous friends.

The video was for Uber Eats and revealed a humorous side to Paris, who played up her ditzy persona.

Paris Hilton meets The Crocodile Hunter’s kids in a playful video

Paris started the clip by telling the camera how much she loved working at the Australian zoo. Paris held a teacup chihuahua in her lap and wore a signature Juicy Couture sweatsuit in pink. She paired the sweatsuit with ankle boot stilettos and sat in a wooden chair while she spoke to the camera about her new zoo-keeping friends, Steve Irwin’s wife Terri, and children Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin.

Then, the heiress hopped onto a massive oyster shell pool float while wearing a rhinestone bra. She floated in the pool with a pink sunhat and glasses and sat with her chihuahua.

As Paris floated in the pool, Steve Irwin’s son Robert warded off a gigantic crocodile.

Although Paris was supposed to be helping Robert, she was busy on her cellphone — which she held with rhinestone-encrusted fingerless gloves. Spectators observe the humorous scene from elevated seats in the zoo.

She shared the playful video on her Instagram, where it was well-received by nostalgic fans.

She wrote in the caption, “Had so much fun with my ZFFs the Irwins in the past few months filming!🥰 I think we will be friends for life!! 💕🤭 #Sliving ✨.”

Paris Hilton gets philanthropic with donation for women in digital art

Paris Hilton added yet another title to her name: philanthropist.

The NFT-loving DJ donated a handsome sum to the LACMA, allowing the museum to acquire digital art, NFTs, and augmented reality-related artwork.

Paris stated of her donation, “With my media company 11:11 and this current chapter of my career, uplifting and empowering females is a focus of mine along with my social advocacy. LACMA has always been at the forefront of supporting both female artists and digital artists so partnering with LACMA to launch this initiative made perfect sense, and I was so excited to be a part of it.”

The evolution of Paris Hilton continues.