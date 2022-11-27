Paris Hilton soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit as she enjoys her honeymoon in the Maldives with Carter Reum. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton gave a new meaning to the phrase, “That’s hot,” as the heiress soaked up the sun in a red swimsuit and took a dip at a beach in the Maldives.

The socialite has posted on her social media nonstop since arriving on the private island. She even revealed that although she has traveled the globe, this particular location has remained a picturesque favorite for the reality TV star.

Paris has donned several swimsuits since she arrived in paradise as she celebrates the first anniversary of her marriage to businessman, Carter Reum.

Yesterday, Paris went into selfie mode in a pink one-piece with a scoop neck and a giant pineapple design prominently displayed on the front. She strutted her stuff in a wooden hut with tropical vibes, rocking tan heels while striking a pose next to a Jacuzzi.

Today, Paris switched things up, going Baywatch red in a fabulous one-piece as she waded in the water and posed for photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She geotagged the Waldorf Astoria Resort Ithaafushi, a gorgeous Hilton resort in the Maldives.

Paris Hilton in a red swimsuit for Baywatch vibes

Paris began her IG carousel with a photo as she looked up at the sky wearing white-framed heart-shaped sunglasses. She was hip-deep in the turquoise waters with her hair in a low bun and the sun on her skin.

Paris’ red swimsuit had bow attachments on each shoulder, adding a feminine vibe. The bodice also featured a tie and a cutout, with ruching material throughout.

Next, Paris hopped onto a unicorn float that had rainbow wings and a matching mane.

A swipe right showed that a multi-hyphenate woman’s work is never finished as she sat poolside in a blue two-piece with wedges and her MacBook on her lap.

Paris tagged the swanky resort that accommodated her during her stay.

She also shared photos of her and Carter as they celebrated old times and made new memories.

Paris Hilton promotes Waldorf Astoria Maldives

The life of a famous socialite and influencer has many benefits.

Locations like the Waldorf Astoria Maldives pay celebrities and well-known names to pose in scenic spots and highlight the best parts of a resort. In return for the celebrity drawing attention to the expensive spots, they often receive a hefty discount or even a free stay.

While at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives, Paris has certainly played her part.

Her caption read, “I’ve been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places. But I’ve never seen anything like the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland at @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives. This private island is truly Paradise on Earth!😍🏝.”

Paris noted that the romantic location “Feels like a dream!🤩 I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary. 🥰 #LifeisBeautiful 💘 #Maldives.”

However, a stay at the Waldorf Maldives will cost you– one of the cheapest villas, the King Grand Reef Villa, starts at $3549 per night, plus a ten percent service charge.