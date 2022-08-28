Paris Hilton in pink tracksuit dances to Elton John and Britney Spears’ Hold Me Closer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Paris Hilton wows viewers with a dance to Elton John and Britney Spears’ Hold Me Closer in a sleek pink tracksuit. The socialite showed off her impressive moves in the new music video and left us wanting more.

So pretty in pink, Paris whirls around a bubble gum pink car that matches her pink tracksuit. She is the queen of celebrity, and this video proves it while sitting atop her matching car and outfit.

The flashy pink sunglasses and designer pink tennis shoes give an added punch to her already flamboyant tracksuit. The star cutouts in Paris’s pants certainly provide a fashion flare.

While the look may be over the top, it is still influential in fashion. In fact, there’s even a pink band around her hair that partially pulls it up in the front.

Paris is known for her many talents, but one of her most famous features is her beautiful long blonde hair. This hairstyle has been seen on the runway and in music videos, and it always looks great bouncing to the beat.

Romantic and sexy all in one – oh yeah! As longtime friends, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears support each other. One perfect example is this latest video.

Fashionistas won’t have long to wait to get a tracksuit like the one Paris is wearing in the video. As noted by Monsters and Critics earlier this year, Paris is dropping the rest of her tracksuits this fall.

Paris Hilton always dances to remember

Dancing is not new to Paris. Just last month she was Ibiza to DJ, where she also stood on the turntables and danced around while hyping the packed crowd.

Paris will never be dancing to forget. She makes a lasting impression and loves to dazzle her fans with excitement.

From her early days as an heiress and a reality TV star, Paris has always loved the spotlight. Back in the day, she was all about attention.

Paris and the spotlight

To remain in the spotlight for Hilton hotels, Paris is back on the company payroll for a humorous video campaign.

With her participation in this latest company advertisement, she feels like a marketing genius.

This hot star is having a fantastic summer. Paris was recently spotted off the coast of Positano with her husband, Carter Reum. She was looking stunning in her black swimsuit.