Paris Hilton showed her love for sweet fruit as the heiress went into selfie mode while on vacation, wearing a pineapple swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton fulfilled her sweet tooth cravings in a pink swimsuit with a pineapple image displayed prominently on the front.

This week, Paris has been celebrating her first anniversary with businessman Carter Reum. The couple selected the Maldives as the scenic location to commemorate their romance and create new memories.

Paris stayed at the Waldorf Astoria Resort Ithaafushi, where she has blessed fans with content since her arrival.

So far, the DJ shared her arrival on the island by boat, where she received a warm welcome. As Paris approached the dock, a swarm of attentive staff waited by the shore to cater to her every need.

Paris’ latest share took the cake, as the heiress stunned in a pink swimsuit with a pineapple design.

Paris shared a selfie video on her Instagram Stories and she also tagged the swanky resort that graciously accommodated her stay. She shared the clip with her 21 million Instagram followers, adding glittery effects to the post.

Paris Hilton in pineapple swimsuit enjoys Maldives

Paris’ hot pink one-piece featured a scoop-neck and a tie-dye effect with different shades of the feminine color. Of course, the model and entrepreneur kept on her heels for the bikini video, adding inches to her already-tall frame.

The video began with Paris, phone in hand, as she recorded her reflection and strolled toward the mirror.

Paris paired her pink swimsuit with tan, close-toed heels and held a pink towel in one hand. Paris walked inside a hut, past a hot tub inside the structure. The hut looked luxurious, with cream-colored curtains tied back to allow the ocean air to circulate through the space. Her blonde tresses featured two braids, and she rocked sunglasses to protect her face from harmful sun rays.

Paris deserved a vacation, especially since she has always seemed busy with a cooking show, DJ gigs, and another book on the way.

Paris Hilton’s Netflix series, Cooking With Paris

Paris teamed up with streaming giant Netflix to create a series, Cooking With Paris. As one might infer from the title, the show featured guests while they prepared food with Paris.

Cooking With Paris dropped in 2021, and featured celebrity guests, like Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian, and Saweetie.

Unfortunately, the fun was short-lived and Netflix canceled the show after one season. However, that hasn’t stopped Paris from promoting the series, as recently as this week.

There is no telling what type of content Paris might whip up next.