Paris Hilton in neon bikini to learn viral TikTok dance

Paris Hilton joined the ranks of fellow celebs and fans alike as she adorably shared her attempt at mastering Lizzo’s now-viral dance moves. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton took up the challenge that many celebrities and fans have taken on recently as she adorably attempted to master the moves that go along with Lizzo’s latest hit song.

The socialite and advocate for child facility reform, who turned 41 this February, rocked a fun swimsuit as she posted a side-by-side video clip of herself trying her best to follow along with the singer’s instructional video of how to perform the dance that goes with her single About Damn Time.

Looking fresh and fun, Paris gave an unusual glimpse at her more casual side as she bounced around and laughed while keeping up with Lizzo’s step-by-step clip.

Paris wore a neon bikini to try her hand at the viral TikTok dance

Paris put on a flirty top with neon pink and green striping along her rib cage for her Instagram share, keeping her blonde hair down and super sleek while adding some of that Paris flare to the ensemble by popping some angular, crystal-encrusted shades over her eyes.

The newly-wed followed fellow celeb Reese Witherspoon’s lead by putting her spin on the viral dance that Lizzo made popular following the release of her highly-anticipated new song.

The leggy stunner could be seen outside on a grassy area with some palm trees swaying behind her as she periodically nodded in seeming agreement with the Lizzo video.

Paris frequently paused to look quizzically at the camera, carefully studying the moves Lizzo was yelling out to do before ending up buckled over in laughter.

Paris tagged Reese in her caption, telling the actress that the two of them needed to “come over” to Lizzo’s house “so we can do this trend justice.”

Paris has joined forces with the Irwins for new ads

While juggling her Instagram account, on which she posts near-daily shares for her loyal fans to enjoy, along with a busy career and ongoing work to get Congress to tackle abuse at so-called “reform” schools, one of which she herself attended growing up, Paris has also added another accolade to her name.

Paris has joined forces with the lovable Irwin clan for some super fun and hilarious new commercials for Uber Eats.

Posting her first of what will be several ads with the animal-conservationist family, Paris could be seen starring alongside Bindi, Robert, and their mom Terri to talk up the food delivery program.

After great introductions by the family trio, with segments that showed Bindi with a crocodile, Robert with a giant Komodo dragon, and Terri with giraffes, the camera then cut to a perfectly-pink Paris who stood next to a glass caged area that was filled with chihuahuas.

The commercial ended with the Irwins looking shocked as Paris claimed the pups were part of the zoo. Terri then revealed that the area had been set up for the snakes and a quick lens zoom showed one of the reptiles with a suspicious lump in its belly.

Paris has since released one more commercial, and fans will surely be excited to view any more that are to follow.