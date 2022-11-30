Paris Hilton threw it way back to the iconic era when she, Britney Spears, and Linsday Lohan were captured riding in a car together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton looked to be in major reminiscing mode as she thrilled fans with an epic throwback.

The socialite and former star of The Simple Life hopped onto her social media account to remind her followers of the iconic pic that was captured of her with pals Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears sixteen years ago.

The trio was famously snapped appearing to have a blast while riding in a car together, with Paris at the wheel and her celebrity counterparts sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in the front seat.

Caught in a moment of what looked to be genuine joy, Paris could be seen turning her head to share a laugh with Britney and Lindsay.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a casual bun and white sunglasses sat propped on top of her head, wispy bangs grazing her forehead.

Britney, who sat in the middle, had her hair down and sported a black, sleeveless top with a delicate necklace dangling from her neck while sparkly earrings formed a tear-drop shape on her earlobes.

Lindsay, who sat squished next to the window, gazed off to the outside of the car, giving a beaming grin at whatever the three were sharing a laugh about at the moment.

She also wore a black top, matching her then-dark locks, and she seemed to be gripping a lip gloss tube in one hand.

“16 years ago this happened and the ‘Holy Trinity’ was born,” Paris captioned the shot before tagging both Britney and Lindsay.

While the photo brought memories back to both her and some of her followers of the happier times she once shared with her friends, the years following the legendary photo would prove to be full of strife for Paris and Lindsay.

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan break years-long feud

Earlier this year, Paris detailed how she and Lindsay first fell out with one another and how they eventually reconciled after a decade of not speaking.

The issues first began in the early 2000s when Lindsay started dating Paris’ ex-boyfriend.

Paris then added fuel to the fire when she failed to stand up for Lindsay after oil heir Brandon Davis ranted that the redhead was “poor” while critiquing her appearance.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Paris and her mom sat down to chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and the host inquired about Paris’ years-long fight with the Freaky Friday actress and asked if the rumors of a reunion were true.

“The last time you (were on) the show….I asked you a shady question about Lindsay Lohan,” Andy began. “But I hear that the two of you are, like, in contact and buddies again.”

Paris explained that the pair had reconnected following Paris’ wedding to Carter Reum and Lindsay’s engagement to her now-husband Bader Shammas, saying that they were “grown-ups” and it was time to put the past behind them.

“We’re not, like, in high school,” Paris said. “I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.”

Although Lindsay and Paris may have suffered from a break in their friendship, it appears that Paris and Britney managed to maintain their bond over the years.

Paris Hilton chooses Britney Spears wedding over DJ gig at White House

Adding more proof of their lasting friendship, Paris was one of the fortunate celebrity invitees to be asked to attend the wedding of Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in June.

As detailed by Monsters and Critics, Britney’s wedding was not the only important invite Paris had received for that weekend, as the socialite had been offered to DJ an event for President Biden the same night.

Despite what some would deem a tough decision to make, Paris did not seem to have difficulty in picking between the two, going with Britney’s celebration over a trip to the White House.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” she shared.

Paris later gushed over Britney’s wedding and said that, while she would let her pal release her own details of the night, she was “happy for her” and said the bride looked “stunning.”