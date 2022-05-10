Paris Hilton in busty pink button-up goes ‘crikey’ for chihuahuas in commercial

Paris Hilton enjoyed some time Down Under with the Irwin family for a new Uber Eats commercial, rocking a sexy pink button up top while saying ‘that’s so crikey.’ ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton spent some time Down Under with the Irwin family recently and has come out with yet another fantastic commercial in the process!

The blonde socialite and Instagram queen, 41, shared a fresh ad she filmed with Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin, and Terri Irwin for Uber Eats in which the foursome appeared to be having a fun time spreading the word about the food delivery and takeout company.

In the first of what will be part of a series of commercials with the Irwin’s, Paris rocked a busty pink button-up with matching pink shorts as she helped promote Uber Eats in a way only she could pull off.

Paris Hilton exclaims ‘that’s so crikey’ while popping out of her pink button-up for new ad

Paris threw on some pink attire that would be appropriate for any day working at a busy zoo, donning her signature bubblegum-pink hue instead of the traditional khaki color that is most often associated with working clothes.

With the front buttons left halfway undone to display plenty of chest, Paris joined the family of the late conservationist Steve Irwin for the Uber Eats plug and the results of their first clip together had fans rolling with laughter.

The ad starts off with 23-year-old Bindi Irwin announcing to a crowd that she is getting her vegetarian take-out meal delivered straight to the zoo, ordering up a serving of “veggie parmies and chippies” to munch on while she introduced a crocodile.

The camera then pans to Robert introducing the lizards and Terri giving a shout-out to the giraffes before the lens hones in on Paris who is seen hilariously standing next to a glassed-off area full of Chihuahua dogs and fancy carriers.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

The Irwin family then gets quiet before Terri exclaims, “Crikey Paris, this is where we keep the snakes!” to which Paris gives a little gasp and responds with “That’s so crikey” while the camera pans to a snake with a suspicious lump in its belly that moves and yips.

Fans laugh out loud at Paris’ new commercial

The newest addition to Paris’ repertoire of ads and promotional stints had her followers practically rolling in laughter at the riotous post and they flocked to her page to share their thoughts.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

“LMAOOOOO Paris I’m dying” said one person who seemed to find the commercial to be quite funny.

“Hahahaha 👏👏👏👏” shared another fan in support of the clip, while another begged for ‘crikey’ to become Paris’ latest tag-line, writing “Can we please start saying CRIKEY 😂😂😂.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Other supporters of the hotel heiress told Paris this commercial was another notch in her belt of icon-status, comparing perhaps in a different way to her bikini-clad, car washing ad in the early 2000’s for Carl’s Jr..

“Omg this advert is iconic so funny. Well done you are an icon ❤️” shared one person, with another saying something similar about the video, adding “Literally iconic!!!”

Fans can expect more fun commercials to come as Paris captioned the post telling her followers to watch for others to be released soon.