Paris Hilton in braless spaghetti straps proves she never ages

Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton is sending out massive OG energy as she proves that she just doesn’t age.

The 41-year-old socialite and friend to mogul Kim Kardashian tends to share current content on her social media, although she’s more than happy to mix it up with the odd throwback.

In a weekend Instagram story shared on Saturday, Paris showed off her old-school style as she took fans on a trip down memory lane.

The Paris in Love star’s photo was likely from the 2000s.

Paris had been photographed surrounded by people and possibly at night as she took a phone call.

Showing off her slender frame and golden tan, the heiress wore a strappy and braless dress in blue, going for a summery and light floral-print theme and wearing her blonde hair in the choppy short bob that defined her 2000s looks.

Paris Hilton deemed ‘iconic’ with 2000s flip phone

Paris posed with her legs folded and a bottle of Evian mineral water in her lap for the photo.

The post was a repost from fan account: @legendparishilton. The account noted that it was “hard to say” when the image dated back to because “@parishilton never ages and never changes. I love it.”

Paris Hilton on the phone. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

The user added: “This photo is so iconic! Just look at her pose, her iconic flip phone and OMG this iconic MAC lipgloss.”

Paris has definitely changed her image since her wild child party girl days of the 2000s, but her status as a Hollywood party queen back in the day is now viewed – as the user stated – as somewhat iconic.

Paris Hilton married in 2022

In 2021, Paris made headlines for tying the knot with husband Carter Reum – the nuptials featured on Paris’ reality series Paris in Love.

“It’s just been such a healing experience. I finally know who I am. I had an amazing time shooting the show [‘Paris in Love’] with my mom and spending time with her and my sister,” Paris told the New York Post. Dishing more on her wedding, The Simple Life alum continued:

“The most special part of the wedding was being able to throw it at my grandfather’s old estate because that’s the house I had grown up in.” Paris further revealed that “every Christmas, every birthday when I was little, all of the Thanksgivings. When my grandfather passed away, my whole life I wanted to get married there one day,” before stating that friends currently living at the estate had stepped up to offer the place for the wedding.