Paris Hilton in braless pink dress shuts down Versace

Paris Hilton rocks the runway as she shuts down Versace in a braless pink minidress. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton continues to beat the odds as the 41-year-old just closed the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.

Versace had used famous models before, like Dua Lipa, who famously walked the catwalk for the Italian designer.

Sticking to the trend of having non-traditional models appear on runways, like designer Balenciaga, Versace chose the heiress as the closing model for the big show.

Paris commanded attention as the closing look and the Versace bride for yesterday’s head-turning show.

Versace and Vogue both captured the moment and posted videos on their respective social media accounts.

It seemed that Versace channeled the Barbie-core trend made popular by the upcoming live-action Barbie film and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli of Maison Valentino. Paris gave a whole new meaning to “blushing bride” in head-to-toe pink with a matching veil.

Paris Hilton stuns as Versace closing model during Milan Fashion Week

The videos featured Paris, as the front row attendees sported visible smiles.

Paris sported her long blonde locks in a center part with the veil fitted into her hair.

She rocked her signature fingerless gloves, which she uses for DJ gigs, as she swung her arms in the energetic walk. Her gloves, veil, and shoes featured a deeper shade of pink than her glittery gown. The Versace minidress featured two thin straps on each shoulder and a deep cowl neckline with ruching detailing on the bodice.

Vogue’s caption described the gown in detail, reading, “For @versace spring 2023, @donatella_versace tapped @parishilton to close the show in a sparkly, Barbie pink dress with a matching veil, of course, for the new bride. This season, the full lineup featured everything from body con silhouettes to an assortment of lace lingerie pieces paired with dramatic monochrome veils.”

Versace offered more insight into the outfit, “@parishilton closed the #VersaceSS23 fashion show in a tropical pink Swarovski crystal mesh bridal dress with lace degradé finishes and a deep cowl neckline. A veil is secured by an #AtelierVersace tiara, a re-make of that worn by Madonna in the 1995 Atelier Versace campaign.”

Y2K and Barbie-core are the trends of the moment

The trends of the moment are Barbie-core and Y2K-inspired clothing.

Maison Valentino began the trend in March, outfitting Zendaya in head-to-toe pink.

Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and numerous others followed suit with all-pink photoshoots.

Following a resurgence of 90s attire, Y2K-inspired outfits and pink ensembles, a la Barbie, are the next big thing.

Proving fashion is cyclical, the first decade of the 2000s is the next trend in rotation.