Paris Hilton in braless minidress for late-night scooter fun

Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton is showing off her figure, her style, and her sense of fun as she poses with a bright green scooter while enjoying travels in Europe.

The socialite and reality star, 41, posted from Belgium ahead of the weekend, sharing edgy shots for her 19.9 million Instagram followers and going very leggy in a leather look.

Posing downtown and amid Renaissance buildings and a square with a water feature, The Simple Life alum sizzled as she placed both legs either side of her scooter, going edgy in a segmented and braless minidress with a frilly leather skirt and banded mesh upper.

Opting to follow the cut-out trend, the BFF to Kim Kardashian drew attention to her flat stomach, also donning sheer sleeves and a collar detailing, plus super futuristic and dyed blue hair – the latter may well have been a wig.

Paris added in chunky black ankle boots as she struck confident poses while in shades, sharing a total of four photos.

“#Sliving,” she wrote.

Paris has definitely been on the move of late. The L.A.-based star last updated yesterday as she kissed Italy goodbye, posing from a boat amid stunning and ivy-covered buildings overlooking the waters of Lake Como.

Enjoying the swanky surrounds while in a blue bathing suit and Louis Vuitton skirt, Paris wrote: “Ciao Italy 🇮🇹 Beautiful day on Lake Como🥰 This is my first trip here, so amazing😍 Comment below your favorite vacation destination.”

Paris Hilton living her best life in 2022

Paris made 2021 headlines for marrying businessman Carter Reum. The wedding and the couple’s life has been documented via the reality series, Paris In Love. Speaking of the show, Hilton revealed:

“[‘Paris In Love’] is definitely different than anything I’ve ever done before,” adding, “because on my other shows I was playing a character, I was having a lot of fun with it, I obviously was not at home, I was traveling all over. So this was different because it was here at home in LA with my family. It was the first time we’ve all done something together…”

Paris Hilton calls husband a ‘small town boy’

Of her beau, the blonde continued:

“He is a serious entrepreneur and he also comes from a town of a thousand people — very small town boy. He’s not used to the cameras, but he knew that it was something important to me and he loves me very much. But yeah, it did take some convincing.”

Reum is known for founding venture capital firm M13 Ventures and is reported to have a net worth of $40 million.