Paris Hilton in bikinis thanks fallen troops

Paris Hilton has been celebrating Memorial Day and honoring fallen soldiers in a colorful, image-heavy, and bikini-filled gallery. The 41-year-old socialite joined the slew of celebrities yesterday honoring U.S. servicemen and women who’ve lost their lives serving their country, and her post offered plenty to look at.

Paris sent her country all the love in the world on Monday, also turning it into a bit of a travel showoff.

Paris Hilton thanks fallen soldiers with eye-catching post

The Simple Life alum opened with a very patriotic display, posing in an edited image and shot against semi-cloudy skies, also backed by a giant U.S. flag.

Glammed up in a swishy blue dress and holding a purse with the flag all over it, Paris drove fans to swipe, where she was seen poolside and from a luxury resort.

Parading around in a zebra-print bikini and sarong in the next slide, the BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian upped the ante with her sensational swimsuit figure, then went even hotter as she modeled a hot-pink and unzipped swimsuit from another sun-drenched location.

Further images showed beachy digs, Paris enjoying an ocean-view path, plus a shot of her posing in a white sundress and at the Waldorf Astoria in The Maldives. Of course, the luxury lover threw in some designer action, offering up a photo of herself in a monogrammed Dior bikini and matching miniskirt.

“Commemorating & Celebrating #MemorialDay today! Today & Everyday we honor the men & women who have sacrificed to serve our amazing country. 🇺🇸 I also am reminded on long weekends how much traveling inspires & recharges me so I’m sharing my 5 favorites places from the last year!” she wrote.

This year, Paris has been making headlines for rubbing shoulders with the political world. Earlier this month, the blonde went to The White House to advocate for institutionalized youth as part of her efforts to improve the protection of children in residential programs and facilities.

Paris Hilton putting fame to good use at The White House

Posting from Washington, D.C. last week, the reality star wrote: “Such an incredible week in #WashingtonDC! So thrilled with all the important meetings this week at the @WhiteHouse and #CapitolHill. Loved spending time with all the survivor community, thank you all for coming to DC to raise awareness and tell your stories. Your bravery and strength has made such an impact. As promised, I won’t stop until change is made and I will be back soon DC! #iSeeYouSurvivor #Unsilenced #BreakingCodeSilence #StopInstitutionalChildAbuseAct.”

Also putting her fame to good use in the justice reform world is bestie and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian.