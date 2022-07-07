Paris Hilton in bathing suit and knee-high rainbow socks for beach day

Paris Hilton wore fun rainbow socks and Powerpuff Girls pajamas on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton recently wore an eye-catching outfit on the beach, posing along with her dogs in a look only she could pull off.

The Hilton Hotels heiress wore a pair of rainbow knee-high socks, a Powerpuff Girls tank top, matching shorts, and a zip-up hoodie.

She pushed her hair back with a white headband and tied her long blonde tresses in two pigtails.

Paris paired the look with black, square sunglasses that featured daisies on the top, and sat with her two dogs and a pink Care Bear.

Paris Hilton wore an eye-catching outfit at the beach recently

Paris captioned the Instagram photo, “Beautiful day chilling in Malibu with my @HiltonPets [hearts face emoji] Look inspired by the icons Rainbow Brite & the Powerpuff Girls. [rainbow emojis] #Sliving [lightning emoji][cool sunglasses emoji].”

In a second Instagram post, Paris wore the same outfit on the beach, posting a video of herself dancing around and taking a little run.

The post gave off slight Britney Spears vibes with the crazy outfit and behavior.

Paris captioned the video, “Hi! I’m Dory [clown fish emoji] #Sliving in Malibu with my @HiltonPets [rainbow emoji][animal emojis] #ThatsHot.”

The DJ has over 19 million Instagram followers, including singer Miley Cyrus, former Victoria’s Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio, and Ashley Graham.

Paris has been trying to coin the term “sliving”

As for the hashtag, Paris is trying to coin the term “sliving,” which is reminiscent of the 2000s when the socialite would constantly say “that’s hot” about everything.

On the Youtube series, The Hot Ones, Paris told host Sean Evans, “It stands for slaying and living your best life.”

The 41-year-old socialite is definitely trying to make “sliving” happen. She even gave followers throwback vibes when she posted an Instagram shot of herself reading her book Confessions of an Heiress.

Paris gave throwback vibes in a pink tracksuit

Paris made all our 2000s-loving hearts pitter-patter with nostalgia in the photo as she sat on a pink throne in front of a pool.

She captioned the pic, “My tips for #Sliving this #Summer: Lounging in my Iconic tracksuits & reading my book [heart emojis][book emoji] “Confessions of an Heiress”[crown emoji] #ThatsHot [fire emoji].”

Paris wore a light pink tracksuit with light pink heels and pink sunglasses, looking every inch the Barbie doll or perhaps Elle Woods. She accessorized with pink earrings and wore her gorgeous blonde hair in a half-ponytail. She tagged Beverly Hills as the location.

Paris is an intelligent socialite, monetizing just about everything. In a recent Instagram post, she stood in front of a bright pink car wearing a pink tracksuit.

She wrote in the caption that it was the last chance to shop her “iconic tracksuit collection.”