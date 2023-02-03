Paris Hilton has certainly proven that she’s a multi-skilled and multi-talented superstar, and in her latest share, she demonstrated just that.

The blonde beauty made her way to the golf course and further strutted along the greenery with a pink and black golf club that rested along her shoulder.

Paris sported an all-pink and cream-colored outfit while happily walking around in her dazzling heels.

The Simple Life actress had teamed up with Hilton Grand Vacations to help promote the Ladies Professional Golf Association, also known as the LPGA.

In the video that Paris shared, she was caught bouncing and hopping in front of the blue and white HGV sign while she smiled and laughed.

Luckily for fans, the celeb uploaded the fun clip on her Instagram, sharing it with her 21.9 million followers.

Paris Hilton models her pretty pink attire across the golf course

In typical Paris fashion, the 41-year-old was styled in all pink, which has been known to be her staple color.

For the top, the “sliving” queen styled in a white crop top and further added a color block varsity jacket. The jacket featured a tan and cream-colored front, while the sleeves of the jacket were a baby pink hue. She even added some gem-embellished, sleeveless gloves to give the fit a little glitzy flare.

For the bottoms, Paris wore a high-waisted, pleated pink skirt with a white stripe across the bottom.

To add to her wardrobe essentials, the blonde beauty decided to go with a pair of dazzling diamond heels that perfectly completed the outfit.

Paris further accessorized with a pair of white, pointed sunglasses and a small handbag.

She also added a pair of diamond earrings and her huge diamond wedding ring.

She captioned the post, “That’s how we do it ⛳️💃🏼😎 #LovesIt.”

Fans certainly showed their love for Paris’ golf fit as the post received 161,000 likes and over 1,700 expressive fans in the comment section.

Paris Hilton promoted her Paris Hilton Fragrances at Nordstrom Rack Marketplace

In another recent share, Paris announced her special appearance at Nordstrom Rack’s Marketplace in Canyon Springs.

The celeb made her way to the special event as she promoted her new line of luxurious fragrances.

While promoting her product, Paris was kind enough to incorporate a meet-and-greet with her fans as she spent some time talking with them and hand-signing her heavenly posters.

For the event, Paris was captured in a white, floral-printed gown that featured gorgeous sheer sleeves. She paired the dress with some gem-embellished sleeveless gloves and diamond earrings.

She held her new fragrance Love Rush in her hands while she smiled from ear to ear in the photographs.

She captioned the post, “It was so much fun meeting everyone and sharing my fragrance Love Rush at Nordstrom Rack at Canyon Springs Marketplace! I wore Love Rush on my wedding day and it smells like romance, happiness, and true love! ✨💘✨ #PHLoveRush #ParisInLove Which one is your favorite @ParisHiltonFragrances? 🤔.”

Fans can now purchase her exclusive perfume line online through her website while supplies last.