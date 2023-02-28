Iconic socialite Paris Hilton has been in the spotlight for over two decades and has continuously kept the public invested in her brands.

The Nothing In This World hitmaker has quite literally done it all. Whether that be singing, acting, DJing, modeling, or designing, Paris is the OG businesswoman.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth an astonishing $300 million as of 2023.

Throughout her journey as a high-profile celebrity, Paris has kept a close bond with her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, who has also carved a similar career to her older sibling.

For her latest Instagram upload, Paris chose to honor Nicky with a photo dump, referring to her as her “partner in crime.”

With a large following of 22.5 million Instagram followers, her post certainly didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 323,000 likes and over 2,500 comments in just one day.

Paris and Nicky Hilton always look glam

The upload consisted of nine different images. Paris took fans down memory lane with a series of pics with her sister that prove why they’re one of pop culture’s most celebrated siblings.

In the first slide, the pair dazzled in eye-catching gowns. Nicky slayed in a cut-out silver dress that fell to the floor, while Paris stunned in a semi-sheer frock designed by Oscar de la Renta that featured sparkly stars all over.

Paris and Nicky were a vision in red in the following slide. Both wearing Marc Bouwer, Nicky’s plunging dress went around her neck while Paris’ went across her shoulder.

In another image, the New York-born stars embodied early 2000s fashion in black fishnet-style tank tops. Paris paired her ensemble with what looked to be a hot pink skirt, while Nicky rocked jeans with a black hat.

In the second to last photo, Paris and Nicky spiced things up, donning sheer black, lingerie-style attire for what seemed to be a professional shoot.

While being captured with the wind in her hair, Nicky posed with both hands on her hips while standing up behind Paris, who was snapped sitting down, leaning against the wall with her legs crossed over.

Paris Hilton has a never-ending perfume range

Paris has so many perfumes under her name that she has her own website to document and promote them all.

To date, she has 29 fragrances that come in an array of bottle sizes and smells that cater to both men and women.

“When I was little my mom collected perfumes, she had a drawer full of them. My sister and I would always spray them on us. I said to my mom, ‘One day I want to have my own perfume,'” Paris said via the website. “Now it’s so crazy that I have 29. It’s definitely a dream come true, and something I always predicted.”

Paris’ fragrances vary in price but can retail from $22 online.