Socialite Paris Hilton brought some high-energy entertainment ahead of Super Bowl Sunday as she donned a dazzling cheerleader outfit for an on-stage performance.

The 41-year-old was in Phoenix, Arizona, for the event, not far from where Super Bowl LVII will take place featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

She took the stage in a longsleeved sparkly crop top and skirt featuring silver and hot pink gemstones, along with black bands in select parts.

The top also featured her name, “Paris,” in bold black capital letters surrounded by sparkly silver and white trim. On the back of her skirt was “Hilton” in similar block letters.

The eye-catching outfit included thigh-high black-heeled boots and a black choker necklace. She kept her blonde hair in pigtails for the look and wore a pale pink gloss with faux lashes and dark eyeliner.

Her ensemble was perfect for the performance, which included Hilton DJing and singing along with her favorite songs throughout the event. As one might expect, Hilton performed Stars Are Blind for those in attendance.

Paris Hilton gets behind the turntables for a DJ set at a Uber event in Phoenix. Pic credit: WOW MEDIA / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton takes the stage for Uber’s pre-Super Bowl party

According to UK’s Daily Mail, Hilton’s performance was an exclusive event hosted by the rideshare app Uber for their Uber One members. However, high-profile guests also attended the event, including Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens appeared alongside Hilton in one of the slides in an Instagram carousel post showcasing the event. Many of Hilton’s slides capture her stunning look in the dazzling cheer outfit with tall black boots, revealing a bit of leg and her toned midriff.

As part of the visuals, she had a panel of lights behind her and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles on stage with her with pink pom poms in hand for the cheer theme. A final slide features a photo of Hilton standing with musical artists Montell Jordan and Kelis.

According to Page Six, other celebrity guests attending the event included Donna Lewis, Hayes Grier, Chantel Jeffries, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

“Hit the stage in Phoenix to kick off #SuperBowl weekend with @UberEats 💫🎤🎧Are you ready to sliv? 🥳 #LovesIt 📣👱🏼‍♀️🏈💕” Hilton captioned the post she shared with her 22.1 million followers.

Paris Hilton recently promoted her iconic tracksuits

Based on Hilton’s recent performance and fashionable looks, pink is definitely her color, and she wants it to be something others add to their wardrobes in the form of her iconic tracksuits. The socialite shared an Instagram video clip earlier this month as she and her friend Lele Pons donned matching pink tracksuits.

It was set to Hilton’s hit song Stars Are Blind and featured a quick look as she and Lele were getting glammed up.

“When you get ready with your bestie,” she wrote in a pink cursive font on the video.

“Tag your bestie with your favorite Y2K outfits and shop my iconic tracksuits at the link in bio 💖👯‍♀️🛍 #ThatsHot🔥,” she put in her video’s caption.

According to WWD, Hilton released her That’s Hot velour tracksuits in 2022, and they continue to sell as part of her popular clothing brand.

“Tracksuits have been iconic since the early 2000s and remain a staple in my wardrobe to this day,” she told WWD in 2022. “Over the years, I have collected hundreds, and I am so excited to now launch my own collection.”

Customers can shop various tracksuit styles on Hilton’s website, including the Hollywood Star, Glamour, and Sparkle That’s Hot designs.