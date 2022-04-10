Paris Hilton has baby fever and reveals she wants twins

Paris Hilton has baby fever, shares that she would love to have twins. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/ FS/AdMedia

Paris Hilton has baby fever!

The Stars Are Blind singer recently shared her dreams of having a family.

Last week, she appeared on the Grammy’s red carpet and gushed about her husband.

The heiress revealed on a recent episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s The Bellas Podcast that she and her husband, Carter Reum, are looking forward to having kids.

“I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe,” Paris said. “I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids.”

She explained that she and Carter have “been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating,” and that they “would love to have twins.”

“I think that would be amazing,” Paris added, and noted that they would like three or four children overall.

“I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens,” Paris continued. “But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

While on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast in January 2021, Paris said she began researching IVF options because it was “the only way” she could guarantee that she can have “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

She added at the time that she had already completed the egg retrieval procedure.

Paris Hilton gushes about marriage to Carter Reum

Earlier this year, Paris spoke with People about married life with Carter and how “it’s the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person.”

“Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us,” she said. “We’ve been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it’s always felt like we’re married.”

“[He’s] my best friend, so it feels so safe getting to grow together,” Paris continued.

She also shared similar sentiments while on the Grammy’s red carpet this month.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum marriage

Carter and Paris became engaged in February 2021 while celebrating her 40th birthday, People reported.

Paris married Carter in November 2021. The couple had a three-day wedding, which included a carnival-themed event at the Santa Monica Pier.

The event featured a Ferris wheel, games, and music by DJ Diplo. The following day, they held a black-tie dinner.

There were many celebrities present at their wedding, including Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian.

After their wedding, Paris and Carter set off on an epic, seven-week honeymoon.

The honeymoon included visits to Bora Bora, the Maldives, Anguilla, and more.