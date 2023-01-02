Paris joined Miley on stage for a 2022 New Year’s Eve special. Pic credit: @parishilton and @mileycyrus/Instagram

Socialite Paris Hilton and singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus joined forces onstage for New Year’s Eve, and the duo looked absolutely stunning.

Miley’s famous Godmother, Dolly Parton, served as her co-host for the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special on Saturday, December 31, in Miami, Florida.

Heiress to the Hilton hotel chain Paris was also on board, DJing and surprising viewers with a performance of Stars Are Blind alongside Miley and Australian singer/songwriter Sia.

Taking to Instagram, Paris shared a carousel post from NYE, gushing over her performance and posing with Miley, both of them looking pretty in pink.

For their onstage twinning photo op, Paris and Miley each donned pink dresses in different shades. Paris opted for a sparkly, salmon-colored minidress with a plunging neckline, showcasing her amazingly long and lean legs.

The blonde beauty accessorized her look with a diamond choker, sparkly clear-and-silver heels, a diamond-encrusted silver handbag, and a pair of signature gloves glimmering with diamond studs. Paris wore her long, blonde hair in a half-updo secured in a bun with loose waves cascading down her shoulders and back.

Paris Hilton and Miley Cyrus are pretty in pink for NYE performance

Miley looked equally as stunning in her bubble-gum pink dress with cinching at the waist, also showing off her shapely legs. The Wrecking Ball singer’s dress also had a plunging neckline, and its length reached her knees except for the front, which was cut shorter in a V-shape, showing off more of her toned legs.

Miley wore her blonde and black hair down in loose, beachy waves with a center part, pairing her dress with cream-colored, open-toed heels.

In the IG carousel post’s caption, Paris gushed over her performance, writing, “Still on a high after last night! It felt so good to be back on stage and it was so inspiring to be surrounded by so many talented artists who I look up to and feel lucky to call my friends. 🥹 2023, I already love you! 💖 #StarsAreBlind 💫 #Sliving.”

Paris Hilton is a multi-talented businesswoman

Arguably one of the original influencers, Paris has made a name for herself aside from being the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. She is the CEO of Paris Hilton Entertainment and has dabbled in a variety of other business endeavors over the years.

It’s safe to say that Paris – who has 21.3 million followers on Instagram – knows how to market herself in a way that appeals to various audiences. The 41-year-old businesswoman and DJ has produced 29 of her own fragrances, has put out lines of shoes, cosmetics, apparel, skincare, and most recently, a kitchenware line available on Amazon.com.